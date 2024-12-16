Gauteng's MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile updated the province on registered spaza shops

He said more than 130000 registrations had been received in the province before the deadlines of 17 December 2024

He said the provincial government set up over 80 registration centres to fast-track the process

Over 13000 spaza shops have applied for registration in Gauteng. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/ AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Gauteng's MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, revealed that the government has received over 13,000 spaza shop registrations since President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a 21-day registration deadline.

More spaza shops register

According to SABC News, Maile shared on 15 December 2024 that the government has made strides in processing spaza shop registrations to meet the 17 December deadline. He added that the department has encountered issues from those registering their spaza shops.

These include applicants submitting incomplete documents, people fronting foreign nationals, and those who did not have floor plans for their spaza shops. He also said over 80 sites have been established to assist with registrations.

What you need to know about spaza shops

The South African declared foodborne deaths a national disaster after over 20 children died from eating spaza shop-sold snacks

Over 51,000 spaza shops have registered since Ramaphosa issued the deadline for spaza shops to be registered

More than 1000 spaza shops and warehouses have been shut since the government embarked on nationwide inspections

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook weighed in on the registration drive.

Tsepho Rsa said:

"I can assure you that in that 13000, 90% are foreigners. Despite the condition being clear that no foreigner should own spaza shops in South Africa, the ANC government continues to violate the constitution."

Andrew Shakespeare Mosotho asked:

"Why can't they open spaza shops in their countries?"

Siphoa Wabantwana said:

"I registered mine already."

New bylaws for spaza shops in Gauteng

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the government passed new laws for spaza shops in November. This is after the government revealed the number of deaths caused by food poisoning from spaza shop-bought food.

The new bylaws will penalise spaza shop owners who do not comply with them. Government officials will be expected to enforce the bylaws.

