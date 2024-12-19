The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, provided an update on the city's water crisis on 18 December 2024

Rand Water has been conducting maintenance on infrastructure from 13 to 16 December 2024

Parts of Johannesburg have been without water, and Morero said the systems are well on their way to recovery

JOHANNESBURG — The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, said Rand Water, through the maintenance it has been doing on water infrastructure, is working to restore the metro's water supply. He spoke during a press briefing on 18 December 2024.

Morero provides updates

@JHBWater posted a series of tweets of Morero providing updates on the maintenance that has been taking place in Johannesburg suburbs. Rand Water has been working to maintain the Zwartkopjes Pumping Station and the Eikenhof pumping station, resulting in water restrictions. It began conducting maintenance in March.

Morero revealed that water systems like Linden, Blairgowrie, and Randpark Ridge are recovering positively. He added that the city's priority is a sustainable water supply.

"With reservoirs gradually improving, we ask residents to continue using water sparingly and adhere to Level 1 water restrictions to support system recovery," he said.

What you need to know about Johannesburg's water crisis

Residents of Lenasia clashed with the police in November as they embarked on a service delivery protest against JHB Water's water cuts

The Democratic Alliance called for JHB Water's board to be dissolved and professionals appointed to resolve the SOE's issues

Rand Water revealed that it could shut down due to municipalities owing it R7.7 billion in unpaid water bills

Residents still without water

Netizens complained that their areas did not have water.

Fatima said:

"It's been two weeks in the JHB CBD in Ferriesdorp that we have no water."

Northcliffhome said:

"Dada, you lie, or you are misinformed, or both."

Amanda Bindeman said:

"Still no mention of Northriding and Olivedale. Why?"

El asked:

"What about the people who have been without water for 9 days?"

Danielle Schlemmer said:

"Patience has left. It's day seven, and no water."

Protea Glen residents built homes on top of water infrastructure

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg Water discovered that homeowners in Soweto encroached on municipal infrastructure. Almost 300 residents of Protea Glen built their homes on top of the water system pipelines.

The SOE stated that this presents problems such as possible leakages into their homes. It urged residents to follow the municipal bylaws in building homes to avoid encroaching.

