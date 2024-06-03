A woman on TikTok reminisced about the good old days during former president Jacob Zuma’s reign

The woman shared with her followers how R1K got her a house full of groceries during Zuma’s reign and how Ramaphosa’s reign barely offered any snacks and very little to eat

The internet agreed with the woman and confirmed that the food now does not make one full

A woman on TikTok reminisced about the “good old days” when Zuma was South Africa’s president.

The Zuma fan shared her feelings on a TikTok video that received much attention.

Who did it better?

A woman in TikTok named Odwa Mzuzu shared her beef with President Cyril Ramaphosa in a clip where she showed an enormous food haul that one would secure back in Zuma’s reign and the little food sample she now gets during Ramaphosa’s reign. The woman complained that the value of the R1K she spent back then had become nothing now.

Make it reign Mzansi

Dr Trust Matsilele, Senior Lecturer at Birmingham City University, told Briefly News that:

“Ramaphosa took over at a time when most of the economic indicators were on a downward trajectory -unemployment rising, consumer basket skyrocketing, and commodities facing retreat, especially China clawing back on its industrialisation.

"You will appreciate that corruption was also the order of the day, which had hollowed out state-owned enterprises from Eskom to Denel, from Transnet to SAA. The first task for Ramaphosa was to stop this bleeding, which came with a vast internal political crisis that faced internal resistance. Outside the macroeconomic environment was the devastating COVID pandemic, which affected all the economies and South Africa, due to its global interconnectedness, suffered the most, compared to less industrialised within the region.

“So if I’m to judge the two, one inherited a positive foreign account, and Ramaphosa inherited a deficit. While prices have been growing under Ramaphosa, it should not escape anyone that Ramaphosa inherited a proverbial sinking ship which seems to have stabilised.”

Unfortunately, Netizens disagreed with Dr Matsilele:

@Barbieobjected Matsilele and and agreed with the post:

"THANK YOU IM GLAD YOU SAW WHAT I'VE BEEN SAYING AMEN."

@akisha2211 cried for his former President and commented:

"That's really true we need him back."

@Lebza commented:

"Profound and painful truth."

Msholozi now has MK

Briefly News reported that the Mkhonto WeSizwe Party led by Jacob Zuma expelled its KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, Simphiwe Mpungose. The party's statement was shared on social media, and it informed him that he would be redeployed in due time .

South Africans were rattled as this was not the first leader axed from the party in its short history. The party removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as its Youth Coordinator and co-founder and former leader Jabulani Khumalo as the party's head. Jacob Zuma replaced him.

