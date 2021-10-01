A fashion-forward attorney is turning heads after he wore a smashing outfit at a very professional place

He showed up to the Supreme Court as if he was walking the runway, and people are loving his style and confidence

He shared images of his look online and the post is attracting big attention with over 5 000 likes in under a day

Isaac Ssemakadde is an attorney who likes to think of himself as a 'legal rebel' and if his latest pictures are anything to go by, he is definitely living by his name. This Ugandan resident is showing just how rebellious he can be after rocking a killer look at the supreme court. He shared the images online and now he is breaking the internet.

Meet Isaac Ssemakadde. He's not afraid of expressing himself through fashion even while at the supreme court. Image: Isaac Ssemakadde/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Isaac's post has received close to 6000 likes and 500 retweets in under a day. In the pictures you can see the unconventional lawyer wearing a double-breasted suit, a big white bow-tie, a flamboyant coat and army boots.

Take a look for yourself:

Speaking to one of his followers about how he feels wearing the outfit, he says:

"They are so comfortable, so soothing. You could stand up & speak until until!"

Looking through the comment section shows that most his followers love his style and appreciate him bringing originality and personality to the law profession. However, there are a few who don't agree with it and have a lot to say.

Let's take look at some of the comments

@nickopiyo:

"With these shoes and jacket, you’d rock my world even more if you did not wear the trouser."

@RuthTuc96921934:

"Don't give him any more ideas...He looks very good with Pants on ."

@munk_Ug:

"Hats off, this is so legendary ."

@Fm_agency_256:

"It's the shoes for us."

@mugisha_ola

"At the supreme court in a supreme coat."

@EkwangNyollo:

"I see a set of another type of lawyers rising because of you."

@EdmundOkadapau:

"He is one of a Kind."

@kategaya:

"Wait till you meet a traditional judge in there."

@TwistMukiibi:

"That's a real outstanding look council. Nothing looks out of place actually."

@PtrMkasa:

"Slavery and colonialism will never really end until when we stop dressing lawyers in such clothing."

