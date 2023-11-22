Peso Pluma's height, age, real name, parents, nationality and net worth

After concluding his first sold-out USA tour, Peso Pluma's 2023 reign has seen the artist achieve international fame. The Mexican rapper was the most nominated artist at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023. How did 'Doble P' garner this level of success?

Peso Pluma's songs were described as narcocorridos: music that glorified the Mexican underworld. Recently, Tijuana passed a law that banned the genre of music from being played or performed in the city after multiple threats to artists and shootings. How did Pluma contribute to the resurgence of narcocorridos?

Peso Pluma's profile and bio summary

Full name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija Date of birth 15 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Mexican Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'7'' Height centimetres 170 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Children None Profession Singer Songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is 24 years of age as of 2023. He was born in Zapopan, just outside of Guadalajara in Mexico, on 15 June 1999, but moved to San Antonio, USA, with his family in his teens.

He learned English while living in the Texan city and attended high school there. Although he lived in the USA for a few years, Peso Pluma's nationality remains Mexican.

Peso Pluma's parents and ethnicity

According to reports, the singer is of mixed ethnicity. His mother is a Mexican native of Sinaloa, while his father has Labanese roots and hails from Guadalajara. What race is Peso Pluma? The 24-year-old is Hispanic.

How tall is Peso Pluma?

The Latino star stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimetres). His hair color is brown.

Why is Peso Pluma so popular?

The rapper achieved what some might describe as overnight success after his track El Belicón featuring Raúl Vega went viral on TikTok. Released in February 2022, the song received almost 10 million views within three days and was certified eight times platinum by the RIAA.

What narco does Peso Pluma sing about?

The young artist has written songs about the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel and notorious drug lord Joaquín Guzmán Loera, more notably known as El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence in prison.

He received backlash for the songs El Belicón and Siempre Pendientes and the accompanying music videos. Doble P was also accused of promoting the narco lifestyle amid decades-long conflict in his home country.

Furthermore, the Ella Baila Sola hitmaker found himself on the receiving end of threats from the Mexican cartel Jalisco New Generation Gang due to his numerous songs dedicated to the drug lord. Peso has had to cancel his concerts in Tijuana due to said threats.

What is Peso Pluma's first song?

The rapper's first song was Relajado Voy from his first live album, Disco en Vivo, released in 2020. The single was also included on his debut studio album, Ah y Qué? released in the same year.

What's the net worth of Peso Plumas?

According to reports, Doble P's estimated net worth is between $3 million and $10 million. He has amassed his wealth from Peso Pluma merchandise and has sold-out tours in North America.

The Latin American community has celebrated Peso Pluma's meteoric rise to fame and has seen an increased interest in the regional Mexican music genre. Mexican cartels, on the other hand, will not be buying tickets to his concerts anytime soon.

