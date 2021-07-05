'Diep City' Star Mduduzi Mabaso Mourns Loss of Loved One, SA Celebs Comfort Him

Diep City actor Mduduzi Mabaso is mourning the loss of a loved one and has expressed how he will miss his dear father

The award-winning actor did not reveal what caused his father's death when he shared the sad new on social media recently

Mzansi celebs, especially actors, took to Mduduzi's comment section to share their condolences with him and his family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Diep City star Mduduzi Mabaso is mourning the loss of a close family member. The award-winning actor took to social media to share with his fans that he has lost his dad.

The former Rhythm City star, who is also known as Suffocate due to his character in the soapie, penned a short tribute to his late dad.

'Diep City' Star Mduduzi Mabaso is mourning the loss of his father. Image: @mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Mduduzi expressed that he will miss his dear father. Along with a snap of his dad, the star wrote:

"As you would say Papa! I will miss you,may your soul rest in internal peace. Inna lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi raji'u (Truly,to Allah we belong and truly, to him we shall return)," Mduduzi said, according to ZAlebs.

Mzansi celebs, especially Mduduzi's peers in the acting scene, took to his comment section to comfort him. Check out some of their comments below:

Filmmaker Mandla N said:

"Condolences my brother."

Enhle Mbali_ commented:

"Nxese, condolences."

Celeste Ntuli wrote:

"Condolences to you."

Baby Cele said:

"Condolences to you and your family."

Nthati Moshesh wrote:

"Condolences to the family and all who loved Papa dearest."

Miranda Ntshangase added:

"Sincere condolences to you and your family… May God give you strength to get through this period."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Manaka Ranaka struggles to move on after losing dear friend

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Manaka Ranaka is struggling to move on following the recent death of her close friend. The reality TV star took to social media and shared that she hasn't yet grasped the thought of living her life without her late buddy, Thabo Mashigo.

The Generations: The Legacy actress penned a touching tribute to Thabo recently. She let her followers know that she is still grieving after Thabo's untimely passing.

Manaka shared snaps and videos of their special moments. According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star captioned her Instagram post:

"You entered my life without an invitation! And you left without permission. Not that you needed any. I mean your energetic presence touched so many. I haven't yet grasped the thought of a life without you. And I weep endlessly for Boo."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za