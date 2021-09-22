South Africans are divided in their views as they look at a stunning house that is said to belong to businessman Robert Gumede

The mansion is located in Mpumalanga and many some believe Gumede deserves such a house based on how hard he's worked

Gumede is a well-known businessman and the founder of an information technology company, Gijima Technologies

South Africans are in disbelief as they react to a stunning photograph of a house said to belong to well-known businessman Robert Gumede. As posted on social media by a famed lawyer, Richard Spoor, the mansion belongs to the founder of the IT group, Gijima Technologies.

Gumede’s house is located in a picturesque plot in Mpumalanga province and overlooks Mbombela as revealed by Spoor. The veteran legal mind headed online to share this amazing photo as he looks like he was hovering above the house in a chopper.

Mzansi is now reacting to the photo and we selected a few remarks where some believe the lawyer is just critical of the philanthropist. Spoor penned his caption:

“Took a look at Robert Gumede’s pad overlooking Mbombela.”

@Peterthomas661 said:

“Jackpot, treasury running their own lottery too.”

@AxelMaritse said:

“Very nicely indeed.”

@ShaunterBruggs said:

“You have no clue as to how hard that man works and legitimately earns his keep.”

@Geewiz said:

“Not much into gardening like Tito, I see.”

@Grrove_Textiles said:

“Now that is nouveau riche.”

@KJMunyai said:

“The stuff that’s reserved for a certain race, as evidenced on the comments section, well done Robert Gumede.”

@Sakhi_Dlamini said:

“I don't understand the insinuation that he doesn't deserve it, like other prominent businessmen.”

@Mthombeni_Chris said:

“Go to Helderberg in Somerset West and show us a look at Johann Rupert's residence as well.”

@NoDice_ said:

“He's a billionaire. It isn't farfetched for him to own a house of this scale.”

