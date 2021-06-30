SA Lawyer Richard Spoor Feels for Jacob Zuma: “He Deserves a Pardon”

A public service lawyer named Richard Spoor recently headed to Twitter where he shared his controversial thoughts about Jacob Zuma's 15-month prison sentence

According to Spoor, he believes that Zuma should receive a pardon because of his age and the fact that he was poorly advised by his legal team

Spoor also went on to say that a 15-month jail sentence is equivalent to a death sentence for Jacob Zuma, who he says has suffered because of the ill influences in his life

A lawyer named Richard Spoor ruffled many feathers and has many people nodding in agreement after he shared a post about Jacob Zuma and his recently-decided 15-month jail sentence.

SA lawyer Richard Spoor says ex-president Jacob Zuma deserves to be pardoned from his 15-month jail sentence for being found in contempt of court. Images: @Rchard_Spoo/@PresJGZuma

Spoor says Zuma is too old to spend so much time behind bars

"Jacob Zuma deserves a pardon. He is 78 years old and has been poorly advised, mainly by people who sought only to exploit him for their own ends. 15 months in prison is like a death sentence for him. It is very harsh. Cyril must act.

"Carl Niehaus, Schabir Shaik, Julius Malema, Atul Gupta and Dali Mpofu are fine examples of self-interested exploitation of Jacob Zuma. Add to that all the RET fanboys who traded on their proximity to him. See, M Gigaba and a dozen other cabinet ministers and premiers," the post reads.

@onlydigitalvibe said:

"I totally agree with you but his pardon must come with conditions. He must apologise and tell all, truthfully. Then others who he'll implicate (where there's proof) must get arrested. That will solve many problems for our country and corruption won't come as a common thing."

@gwele_zola said:

"Wena you are promoting your practice and nothing else."

@eendragmaakmag1 said:

"So if you are over 70 you can make as much kak as you please (even bring a whole country to its knees) and get away with it? I don't think so..."

Dudu Zuma goes to great lengths to make her father appear unbothered

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given 5 days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

