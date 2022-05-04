A rare video of a long and massive python crossing the road late in the night has surfaced on social media

In the short clip, the gigantic and limbless reptile can be seen moving from one side of the road to another

Many members of the internet community have shared mixed reactions over the size of the reptile

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a massive snake crossing the street late in the night has surfaced on social media and caused several members of the cyber community to panic.

In the short video clip making the rounds on social media, chanced on by Briefly News, the long, massive, and limbless reptile crossing from one side of the road to the other.

Rupin1992, a Twitter user, shared the video on his page on March 8, which has now gained traction online.

Photo of a massive snake. Source: @rupin1992

Source: UGC

The video, capturing the strange moment the reptile moves from one area to another place, has raked in thousands of views with comments from internet users.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

@ManojSahuG wrote:

”I would freak out if I see anything like that alone.”

@mahendradave commented

''Oooo too huge.''

@sandyyindia said:

''Unbelievable.''

James Kandi said:

''It's really very huge.''

@amitabhranjan99 said:

''Beautiful .''

@VishweshIndia

''Huge python! Amazing to see.''

Man Hits Snake With Stick to Rescue Deer in Viral Video

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on a video of a man helping save a deer that has left South African online users divided on whether it was the right thing to do or not.

The video, shared by Russ Sydenham on Facebook, shows a large snake constricting a deer in the middle of the road.

A branch hitting the conjoined animals can be seen in the clip, to which the snake snaps and slithers away, letting go of the small buck. It proceeds to run away before the video ends.

The cyber community responded to the post with their reactions. Some expressed that the man should not have interfered with mother nature.

Source: Briefly News