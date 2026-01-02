South African reality TV star Happy Simelane recently marked another year around the sun

The Mommy Club cast member posted stunning pictures of herself as she turned 37 on social media

She also paired the photos with a lengthy birthday message to herself on her Instagram page

Happy Simelane celebrated her 37th birthday. Image: @_happysimelane

Source: Instagram

As we stepped into the new year, our favourite TV personality, Happy Simelane, marked another year around the sun as she celebrated her special day in style and elegance.

On Thursday, 1 January 2026, the Mommy Club cast member excitedly shared with her followers that she had turned 37.

Simelane, who claimed last year that her ex-lover's wife has been stalking her, shared stunning images of herself on social media and paired them with a lengthy birthday message to herself.

She wrote:

"Today I thank God for my life. For every breath, every lesson, every victory, and every battle that didn’t break me. Lord, You carried me through seasons I didn’t think I’d survive. You held me when I was weary, guided me when I was unsure, and covered me even when I didn’t understand the path. On this birthday, I honour the woman you are shaping — refined by fire, strengthened by faith, and sustained by grace. I am still standing because You never left me."

She further mentioned in the message that as she steps into a new year and age, she is surrendering herself to God and the plans he has for her in 2026.

"I release the past year into Your hands — the tears, the waiting, the silent prayers. Thank you for turning pain into wisdom and delay into preparation. As I step into a new year of life, I surrender my plans to You. Order my steps. Renew my mind. Expand my territory. Let Your will be done in me and through me. May this year be marked by obedience, peace, restoration, and divine alignment. May doors You have ordained open effortlessly, and doors not meant for me close without regret. Thank You, God, for choosing me, loving me, and calling me by name. I trust You with what’s ahead. Happy Birthday Her Majesty," she wrote.

See the post below:

Fans wished Happy Simelane a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared that she was celebrating her 37th birthday on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with celebratory messages. Here's what they said below:

Influencer Yaya Mavundla said:

"Happiest Birthday Queen! LOVE YOU."

Actress Winnie Ntshaba wrote:

"Happy birthday darling sis."

Reality TV star Mrs Mops commented:

"Happy birthday HM, God bless you always."

antonionobin mentioned:

"Happiest Birthday Her Majesty. Formidable! Strong! Authentic! Have a fabulous birthday."

Happy Simelane marked another year around the sun. Image: @_happysimelane

Source: Instagram

Heavy K celebrates 34th birthday in Miami

In other celebs' birthday updates, Briefly News previously reported that the South African DJ and music producer Heavy K celebrated his birthday in Miami.

The Babize Bonke hitmaker turned 34 years old on 4 December 2025, and took to his Instagram page to share how he's spending his special day. He posted a picture of himself at Miami Beach, sitting on a bench in a casual outfit, with his arms stretched outward, signalling a sense of tranquillity.

Source: Briefly News