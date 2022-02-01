Cat’s out the bag: former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is officially retiring and it's made the news

Seeing that his retirement has taken top headlines, Tito took to social media to share his surprise as he was sure everyone already guessed

Peeps let Tito know that his cooking and newly self-appointed social media influencer role scream retirement

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is tripping over the fact that his resignation as Member of Parliament in the National Assembly has made breaking news.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has resigned as a Member of Parliament. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Surely breaking news means something that no one is aware of, right? Tito is sure everyone knew what was coming, he wasn’t baking cakes and singing hymns for nothing.

Taking to his Twitter page, the hilarious politician shared a snap of the breaking news and had a good chuckle. Kante guys, the man was taken-aback.

“Really now? Breaking News!!”

People of Mzansi reassure Tito that they saw the resignation coming

While news agencies have made his resignation part of their top news, the rest of Mzansi is right there with Tito - it’s been public knowledge since the day he started sharing recipes.

Peeps took to the comment section to take a dig at South African news agencies and sarcastically quiz Tito on his ‘sudden’ resignation.

Take a look at some of the comments

@DikizaSawa said:

“TFG people had hope in you as the Minister of Finance but you didn’t stand for nothing. You became minister of pots and ideas instead. Farewell leader yabo Danko✌️”

@Miss_Fipaza said:

“Now a full-time social media influencer...”

@mashault said:

“If your boiled chicken makes the news, surely you going to pension would make the papers.”

@hitto_bomb said:

