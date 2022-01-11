Tito Mboweni, the former Minister of Finance, went viral on social media after making a few controversial comments

In a television interview on Monday night, Mboweni said he only joined the ANC to fight against apartheid

Some South Africans were impressed with Mboweni's comments and even suggested he should run for president

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has been trending on social media after making an appearance on a television show on Monday night, 10 January.

Mboweni had people talking about some of the controversial comments he made in relation to the African National Congress and some of its members as well as trade unions in South Africa.

Tito Mboweni says he did not fight for the ANC during the struggle but fought for democracy. Image: Brenton Geach

Speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Thabane on eNCA, Mboweni, who is also a National Executive Committee member of the ANC, shaded the ruling party and stated that he did not fight for the ANC but for democracy.

Mboweni says as long as South Africa's democratic system stays intact, it does not matter whether the ANC is in power or not.

"I did not join the struggle just for one party to govern forever until Jesus comes. I joined the struggle for democracy; for as long as a democratic system works in South Africa, I sleep peacefully," says Mboweni.

Mboweni went on to say that joining the ANC was about joining other individuals that wanted to fight apartheid and create a democratic society.

Mboweni shades former president Kgalema Motlanthe

In the same interview, Mboweni came guns blazing after ANC NEC member Kgalema Motlanthe and accused him of pretending to be the high Priest of ANC authenticity.

He went to say that Kgalema likes to present himself as the oracle of truth, which Mboweni says is a false view.

Mboweni says 'white monopoly capitalism' does not exist

Mboweni says trade unions should stop blaming capitalism for unemployment and South Africa's poor economic performance.

He went on to say the largest trade unions in South Africa are the real capitalist because they won 30% of the companies that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange(JSE).

"30% of the companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange are actually owned by the PIC - civil servants, it's your teachers, your government employees," says Mboweni.

Mboweni stated that blaming white monopoly capital is incorrect because it technically does not exist.

"There is nothing like the Oppenheimers owning the South African economy, it does not exist. It's technically and scientifically non-existent," said Mboweni.

South Africans praise Mboweni for his controversial comments

Social media uses have been mostly in awe of Mboweni's comments. Some people are even calling for the former Finance Minister to run for president. Here are some comments below:

@MaximilianHoffa said:

"Yhoooo what a statement, respect @tito_mboweni."

@ncubess said:

"I'm beginning to believe Tito Mboweni can be the best President for South Africa after listening to his conversation with JJ Tabane on ENCA, he is level headed."

@Unathi_Dumisa saidd:

"Tito Mboweni should be SA's next president."

Others think Mboweni's statements are a political move

@GodPenuel said:

"Lindiwe Sisulu & Tito Mboweni are now conveniently saying what you want to hear & what will suit whatever narrative & agenda they are currently pushing. I learnt back in varsity that politicians will say whatever they need to, in order to gain favour from voters & funders."

@BraAsh9 said:

"Mr. Mboweni is delightfully vague. He knows he can’t say anything that would put his NEC membership at risk. Pardon me for dismissing his comments as untrustworthy."

