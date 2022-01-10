The Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi recently took social media to share his thoughts on struggles faced by the ruling party

Ndlozi states that the African National Congress is battling factionalism today because of the late Nelson Mandela

Some South Africans were not happy with Ndlozi's comments and stated that he has undermined Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament has weighed in on why there is so much division in the African National Congress.

In his hot take of the ruling party's internal battles, Ndlozi took aim at the ANC's former president Nelson Mandela and other leaders.

In response to an article published by the Mail & Guardian, which suggested the ANC's demise can be attributed to factionalism, Ndlozi stated that is not the reason the ANC is failing.

According to the former spokesperson of the red berets, the ANC is in trouble because of Mandela's ideology of reconciliation.

Ndlozi believes Mandela and his peers within the ANC sidelined the late Winnie Madikezela-Mandela in 1997 and that gave way for Jacob Zuma to campaign for the deputy president position, according to TimesLIVE.

“Factions didn’t kill ANC. Mandela’s blind reconciliation did. Above all, bourgeoisie nationalism reached its inevitable fall,” wrote Ndlozi.

Nlodzi is known for questioning the legacy of Mandela and on one occasion stated that Mandela wasted 27 years with his reconciliation ideology.

South Africans unhappy with Ndlozi's comments

Social media users think Ndlozi has a skewed idea of the ANC and his comments about Mam Winnie are incorrect and diminish the struggle fighter's role within the ANC. Here are some comments:

@gwele_zola said:

"Such a strange thing to maintain this uninformed view, that an ANC conference should have been adjourned so that branch delegates of the ANC abandon their branch mandate and vote for her. Quite simplistic and inflates Winnie's role in the ANC."

@felasmuafrika said:

"Factionalism has always been part of the ANC from its inception. Mandela found it, went to jail, returned to it and left it. The difference is that pre-94 it was largely internal. External forces are now very much part of the divisions hence they are unmanageable."

@zulu_doreen said:

"You wanted Mandela to do a stupid thing exercise nepotism? like Zuma did with his ex-wife?"

