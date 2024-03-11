A daughter hilariously found her parents drunk in the bushes as she fetched them from the pub

The young lady captured the moment in a TikTok video, the two adults had the time of their lives

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how free-sprited the duo was

A Daughter found her drunk parents in the bushes after she went to fetch them from the pub.

Source: UGC

One woman filmed a hilarious moment of her parents drunk in the bushes after she fetched them from the pub.

In the TikTok posted by @kate_keo, the mom and dad are having the time of their lives, drunk like teenagers. They fell into the bushes as they left the pub.

The TikTok user laughed at her parents, saying she found them like that as she went to fetch them. She added that the tables have turned because her parents used to pick her up at 3 am from the club, and now it's her turn to get them from the pub.

"Oh how the tables have turned think they’re getting revenge for the years of picking me up from the club at 3am."

The daughter found her drunk parents in the bushes

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the drunk parents

The video garnered over 6 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilarious.

@Athan Kai Altair adored:

"Your mum's laughter is infectious I hope they weren't/aren't Hungover in the morning."

@CozShop commented:

"Honestly the role reversal in adulthood isn't talked about enough ."

@zeldalove33 laughed:

"Not you trying to find your mom in the bushes ."

@Mariamcnxx said:

"Living their best life ."

@scratch loved the free-spirited parents:

"Living the life."

Daughter fetches drunk dad from club at 05:30 am

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who had to wake up at 05:30 am to fetch her father from the club.

@nakho_mahola posted a video fetching her father from a bar in East London, Eastern Cape, at 5:30 am. In the clip, the daughter took an Uber from her apartment to the bar where her dad was. She drove him home in his car and returned to her apartment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News