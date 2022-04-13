A young man posted on Twitter about what he got up to while he was under the influence of alcohol

The guy hilariously recounted that he was crying while eating mincemeat until his mother put an end to his sobs by demanding he close the pot

Tweeps were tickled by the man's story and shared the funny things they've gotten up to in drunken states

Kefiloe shared about how his mother found him in the kitchen in the early hours of the morning crying with a mouth full of mincemeat. Kefiloe made a comment in the post stating that he was drunk and that his mother made him go to bed.

In one of the comments, Kefiloe hilariously explained:

"This mince was really good. The only good thing I had in my life at that moment."

Peeps were laughing out loud after they read a post from a man who admitted that his mom found him drunk in the kitchen crying over mincemeat. Image: @KefiloeWame/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter laughed out loud at Kefiloe for his drunken antics. Some wanted to know why he was crying and if it was the mince that reduced him to tears. Other peeps advised that he needed a girlfriend while some shared about the things that they got up to while under the influence of alcohol.

@TlotlanoKgosien said:

"I was sobbing on my pillow and my mom called me, I laughed, then answered her."

@honey_c17 said:

@MadilengPrince said:

"I actually felt this. I remember chewing but being unable to swallow... Then you chew some more but still... Time you look at the plate its still full. Tough times."

@cloudsmakemecry said:

"I think we underestimate the amount of influence our mental health has on our physical health. When you’re going through it your body forgets how to function."

@MsaMkhize_ said:

@More41099564 said:

"You remind me of my primary school days when I used to eat Phuzamandla in the classroom and I was caught by my teacher and I was asked to open my mouth, you can imagine the embarrassment."

Source: Briefly News