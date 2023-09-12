Everything about Neil Diamond's children and spouses: Everything we know

The life of famous singers like Neil Diamond is usually full of excitement. However, when age sets in, most often struggle to find life as exciting as before. Neil Diamond's children have proven enough to fill their father's time, even giving him grandchildren to play with in old age.

Neil Diamond was renowned for releasing record-smashing hits for most of his career. Now an octogenarian, he has not lost his golden voice and still releases bodies of work occasionally. When asked how he keeps doing what he has always loved since his teenage years, Neil replied that he uses his medications and never misses his recommended workout routines.

Neil's profile summary and bio

Full name Neil Leslie Diamond Nickname Jewish Elvis, The Basher Gender Male Date of birth 24 January 1941 Age 82 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, United States of America Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Green Mother Rose Father Father Akeeba Kieve Diamond Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Katie McNeil Children 4 School Erasmus Hall High School and Abraham Lincoln High School University New York University Profession Composer, songwriter, and singer Social media fields Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Tiktok

Background information

Neil Diamond was born on 24 January 1941 in Brooklyn, New York City, to Jewish parents, Rose and Akeeba Diamond, who traded in dry goods. He attended Erasmus Hall High School before joining Abraham Lincoln High School. He dropped out of New York University to work as a songwriter when offered a job at Sunbeam Music Publishing.

Career

Neil Diamond gained fame in the 1960s with hits like Solitary Man and Sweet Caroline, showcasing his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. His style evolved, embracing pop, rock, and adult contemporary genres.

He has sold over 125 million records worldwide and is renowned for his performances that resonate with audiences across generations.

How many times has Neil Diamond been married, and how many children does he have?

He has been married thrice and currently lives with his third wife. He has four children from all his marriages, some of whom have given him grandchildren. Below are details of all of the women he has been married to.

Jaye Posner

She is the first of Neil Diamond's wives. They tied the knot in 1963 but were acquainted long before then. Their love blossomed into a marriage that did not last, as they divorced in November 1969, even though they shared two young daughters.

Marcia Murphey

This former American TV producer was Neil's second attempt at marriage. The latter had an extramarital affair with her in his first marriage. They married a month after the singer's first divorce was finalised in 1969 and have two children. They divorced in 1995 after over 20 years of marriage. The divorce cost the Sweet Caroline crooner about $150 million.

Katie McNeil

After an alleged relationship with Rae Farley, Neil settled for his third and current marriage with Katie McNeil in 2012 after announcing their engagement a year before. The relationship motivated the musician to do his 2014 album titled Melody Road.

Who is Katie McNeil?

Diamond's wife, Katie, is a music executive and producer. She later became her husband's talent manager.

How old is Neil Diamond's wife, Katie?

Neil Diamond's spouse is 53 years old in 2023. She was born on 1 January 1970.

How much older is Neil Diamond than his wife?

The country singer is 29 years older than his current wife. But this does not come in the way of the love they share.

Neil Diamond's kids

Only his first two marriages gave the singer four grandchildren. They are Marjorie, Elyn, Jesse, and Micah.

Majorie, the oldest child from his marriage to Jaye Posner, was born in 1966. She has been married twice, first in 1990 to David Shapiro and later in 2000 to Jeffrey Cohen. She has a daughter, Maya, with David and two more, Zachary and Abigail, with Jeffery.

Elyn

Elyn, Neil's second child, is also from his first marriage and was born in 1968. Who is Neil Diamond's daughter, Elyn Diamond? She is an executive and creative director who prefers to keep a private life. She is married to Mitchel Resnick, a producer, and they have a child, Avery Max.

Elyn is involved in fundraising and other philanthropic activities. She was reportedly the head of a foundation that fights against child abuse. She also became part of the Taylor Smith Pie Smash Challenge in 2014 in support of Smith's TBI recovery and rehabilitation.

Jesse

Diamond is Neil's third child, born in April 1970 in Los Angeles. His mother is Marcia Murphey, and he is a renowned Fine Art Street photographer and a CalArts graduate. He married Elana Belzberg, a behavioural health therapist, but was previously married to Sheryl Lee. Elijah is his only child.

Micah

Born on 14 February 1978, Micah, Neil's last child, is the son of Marcia Murphey. He is the co-founder and CTO of Eyeist, LLC in New York, and works as a freelance photographer. He married Emily at the Fleur De Lisle Center in Mandeville.

How much money has Neil Diamond made?

Celebrity Net Worth says the song composer is worth $300 million. He made all of this from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Neil Diamond's children may not have taken to the microphone like their father. They still have some of his creative genes and excel in their careers.

