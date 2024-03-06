The Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi recently rubbed shoulders with German football manager Jürgen Klopp

The rugby player posted pictures of himself and Klopp on his Instagram page, and the news and gossip page MDNews reshared one on Twitter (X)

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions regarding the pictures

Springboks’ Captain Siya Kolisi met up with German football manager Jurgen Klopp. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/Christian Liewig

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby player Siya Kolisi recently met up with one of the world's most successful German football managers.

Siya Kolisi rubs shoulders with Jürgen Klopp

German football manager Jürgen Klopp became the talk of town recently after he had many South Africans losing it in 2019 when he arrived in Mzansi at the Cape Town International Airport.

Not so long ago, the Springboks' captain posted pictures of himself rubbing shoulders with the German football manager on his Instagram page, and he captioned them:

"Team @adidas ❤️what a day ! Hello to all my @liverpoolfc supporters."

See the pictures below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared one of Siya's pictures with Klopp on their Twitter page and wrote:

"Siya Kolisi x Jurgen Klopp."

See the picture below:

SA responds to the pictures

Shortly after the images were shared on social media, many netizens reacted to them:

@Davidzaga_ wrote:

"And they say white people don't like black people."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni joked:

"Kloop looks like he just had a morning, Zol."

@nkositjr2 said:

"Klopp must monitor @BafanaBafana during his break from coaching. If Hugo leaves, we must pre-order Jurgen."

@paulmhlongo_ responded:

"Taking a selfie with a back to back world cup winner must be nice."

notthefakemattzeni said:

"Not the collab I ever expected but glad to see."

stella.randel commented:

"Patrick Mahomes x Siya Kolisi is not a crossover I expected to happen."

leosgoalls shared:

"That second pic is tooo wholesome."

Kolisi speaks about turning 30

Taking a glance at other stories on Kolisi, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is marking the 45th anniversary of Youth Day celebrations, and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi was turning 30. He shared a few details regarding his journey.

The former Cell C Sharks player says the new age gives him an opportunity to start afresh. The Red Bull athlete is celebrating his birthday on this day and says the next big step is to move to Durban.

