Richard’s Bay FC goalkeeper Salim Magoola has been targeted by Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United

The 28-year-old Ugandan is nearing the end of his contract at Richard’s Bay, who face relegation from the PSL

Amakhosi fans are divided over signing Magoola as they believe the club has better options in Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen

Ugandan goalkeeper Salim Magoola is a man in demand by PSL clubs as he nears the end of his contract at Richard's Bay FC.

One of the clubs interested in Magoola is Kaizer Chiefs, which will need to replace veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, as his contract expires in June 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs has shown an interest in Salim Magoola

Richard's Bay prepare to face Chiefs on Sunday, 21 April 2024, in the tweet below:

Chiefs have been priced out of a move for Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and, according to a Soccer Laduma source, have shown an interest in Magoola.

The source said:

It's not the first time they have inquired about him, as they have been monitoring him as one of the potential options for replacing Itumeleng Khune as an experienced goalkeeper.”

The source added that SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates also want to sign the 28-year-old Ugandan.

Amakhosi fans say Chiefs have better options

Kaizer Chiefs fans took to social media to express their views about Magoola, with many of them feeling the club should rely on their current options, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

Ndima Bayeni says Chiefs are covered:

"Kaizer Chiefs is crazy. Why would they monitor a goalkeeper? They're covered in that department."

Mnikelo Qaba backs Bvuma:

"Bvuma is coming right. He only needs good coaching."

Thabo J Mantel does not think Magoola is not good enough:

"I have been watching this guy. He is not so good according to what we have."

Godide Ka Ndlela questions Chiefs:

"Why do they want to sign a goalkeeper while we are still looking for a coach? This Football Club is mad."

Nkululeko Nqondozabantu Ngobese backs the move to Chiefs:

"He must join Kaizer Chiefs. Next season, they will be a different team."

Mushin Ertugral says Itumeleng Khune nearly moved overseas

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune nearly moved to Turkish side Sivasspor in 2010, but his height was an issue, according to former coach Mushin Ertugral.

Ertugral, who was working for the Turkish side then, said they were interested in Khune, but his physical appearance proved to be a stumbling block.

