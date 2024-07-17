Fabio Lopez travels to Johannesburg, South Africa as he shows interest in working for a Premier Soccer League side

The Italian manager has previously worked as a scout for two Serie A clubs before earning his coaching license

The 51-year-old also shared his opinion about the South African league and how it can be more appealing

Italian manager Fabio Lopez is currently in Johannesburg and is interested in working in the Premier Soccer League.

The 51-year-old was once linked with a move to the Premier Soccer League in 2019, but the move didn't eventually happen. He had a stint with Al Ahli Jeddah's academy system and also the Laos and Bangladesh national teams.

He worked as a scout for Italian Serie A sides Atalanta and Fiorentina in his country but moved into a managerial role after obtaining his UEFA Pro License.

Fabio Lopez seeks a coaching job in Premier Soccer League this summer as he lands in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Lopez open to PSL move this summer

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Lopez confirmed he's in South Africa and is presently in talks with some of the clubs in the DStv Premiership.

"I am in Johannesburg at the moment for a visit and some discussions with some clubs," he said.

The Italian claimed he's attracted to South African football and believes the league's level can still be improved.

"I am very attracted to the football in South Africa; I'm sure with high tactical knowledge and training, the level of South African matches can be more interesting for local fans and international football viewers," he added.

Fans react to Lopez's interest in coaching in PSL

Buju Brezzada said:

"He can join one of the top clubs' technical teams if he doesn't see a head coaching role cos most of the teams in PSL are fixed up already."

DalasileXoliswa believes he's not good enough for the PSL:

"All the coaches who could not make the coaching grade in their countries now want to come here and take chances."

Paul Mandla Tlhapi wants Mamelodi Sundowns to be on the lookout:

"Masandawana, are you contemplating about this?"

Source: Briefly News