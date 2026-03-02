Simamkele Tutsheni, 24, is unbeaten after eight professional fights and currently holds the junior IBO Africa title

She transitioned from rugby and firefighting to focus on boxing, embracing individual accountability in the sport

On 15 March 2026, Tutsheni will represent South Africa in Poland in a World Championship Boxing title fight

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Tutsheni about her journey from rugby player to professional boxer and her historic world title opportunity

Simamkele Tutsheni is a 24-year-old former rugby player and ex-firefighter with big dreams and massive ambitions in the world of boxing.

Simamkele Tutsheni remains undefeated after eight fights.

On 15 March 2026, she will represent South Africa in Poland, competing in the biggest fight of her career for the World Championship Boxing title. Untouched by defeat after eight fights, Tutsheni currently holds the junior title in the International Boxing Organisation Africa.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Tutsheni, who is set to become the first South African female to compete internationally for a world title, highlighting her journey from rugby player to professional boxer.

From rugby fields to the boxing ring

Tutsheni began playing rugby in 2019 but discovered boxing in 2020 during the lockdown.

“I joined boxing at first just for exercise. It was accidental, but I quickly realised I preferred being accountable for my own performance rather than relying on a team,” she said.

After five amateur victories, she turned professional in 2022 and soon captured the Western Cape title.

Her rise was swift.

“Winning my first two fights by knockout made me realise boxing was becoming my career. That’s when I decided to fully commit,” Tutsheni added.

Her professional relationship with Golden Gloves strengthened after a victory over an unbeaten opponent in 2025.

24-year-old Simamkele Tutsheni will be aiming for a World Boxing title in Poland.

Tutsheni's mental strength and international ambition

Tutsheni trains up to twice daily but emphasises mental preparation over sheer physical effort.

“Success is about mentality. You can train hard, but if you are not ready mentally, it doesn’t matter in the ring,” she explained.

Her mindset was shaped by previous work as a white land firefighter. Tutsheni reflected,

“Climbing mountains under scorching heat with a helmet on taught me endurance. Boxing is no different. You have to push through hardship and never give up.”

Excitement, not pressure, defines Tutsheni’s approach to her upcoming fight.

“I am ready to seize this moment. No South African female has ever fought outside the country for a world title. This is my opportunity to make history,” she said.

The fight will take place in Poland on 15 March and may be streamed on YouTube, with details to be shared via her social media accounts. Tutsheni also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.

“I come from Langa, and I had no special advantages. Discipline, motivation, and clear goals are what matter. South African girls should seize every opportunity,” she urged.

She will be aiming to become a World Champion, following in the steps of former UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis, who unfortunately lost his belt to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. Du Plessis has promised to fight back for his title, with unconfirmed reports linking him with a fight against Brendan Allen sometime in the year.

