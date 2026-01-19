Dricus du Plessis is plotting a high-stakes return to the octagon at UFC 327, determined to reclaim the middleweight title he lost last year to Khamzat Chimaev

The South African champion could face American contender Brendan Allen, a rising force in the division who has built momentum with impressive victories and now eyes a fight against a former title holder

Set in Miami’s Kaseya Centre, UFC 327 promises one of the promotion’s most exciting cards of the year, with du Plessis’ potential comeback fight shaping up as a defining moment for both athletes

Former UFC champion and South African middleweight fighter Dricus du Plessis is reportedly preparing for a comeback at UFC 327 as he aims to reclaim the title he lost to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025.

''Stillknocks'' is set for a potential showdown against American contender Brendan Allen. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 11 April 2026, at the Kaseya Centre in Miami. While the fight has yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest it is being lined up for the main card.

Who is Brendan Allen?

Allen has steadily been climbing the middleweight rankings, securing consecutive victories over Reinier de Ridder and former title challenger Marvin Vettori. Following his shock win against de Ridder at UFC Vancouver in October, Allen suggested a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis could happen if their schedules aligned.

Du Plessis, 32, is eager to reclaim his middleweight crown after a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago on 16 August 2025. Before that setback, he successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya in Perth and against Sean Strickland in Sydney. He originally captured the middleweight belt in January 2024, defeating Strickland in Toronto, Canada.

Miami is set to host one of the UFC’s major cards of the year. Confirmed bouts so far include:

Lightweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker

Women’s strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez

Light heavyweight bout: Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa

An official announcement from the UFC regarding the Du Plessis vs Allen matchup is expected in the coming weeks. Fans will be watching closely, as this fight could define the next chapter in both fighters’ careers.

What did Dricus say about Allen?

Speaking in December, Du Plessis explained why fighting Allen did not make sense for him at this stage.

Du Plessis said that winning two fights in a row did not give Allen the right to call out former champions. He added that although he would enjoy fighting Allen and described him as an idiot, he believed a champion should only face the very best, and he always aimed to fight the top contender available.

Currently, Allen is ranked fifth in the MMA Fighting Global rankings at 185 pounds, while Du Plessis is ranked second. Allen responded to Du Plessis's dismissal in Vancouver, stating he would not engage while on a winning streak. He added that a fight could happen if it fit both their schedules, though he was unsure when Du Plessis planned to return. For now, Allen said he was focused on going home to his family and taking time to mentally recover.

Dricus speaks out after defeat

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC Middleweight fighter Dricus du Plessis reacted to his bruising defeat at the hands of the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago.

“Stillknocks,” who came into this fight as the underdog, put on a brave face despite the one-sided fight and vowed to bounce back.

