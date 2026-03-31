A Zimbabwean pugilist is in critical care after a post-fight medical emergency following a competitive outing in Mpumalanga

The athlete, Ndoda Ncube, required urgent surgical intervention after showing concerning symptoms shortly after his bout

Boxing officials and medical personnel have confirmed he remains under close observation in hospital as recovery efforts continue

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A Zimbabwean boxer is battling for his life after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a brutal bout in Mpumalanga.

Zimbabwean Boxer in ICU After Fight in Mpumalanga Following Brutal Bout

Source: Facebook

Multiple reports indicate that Ndoda Ncube is currently hospitalised at Witbank Hospital in eMalahleni under the close supervision of doctors, following a head operation performed on Saturday, 28 March 2026. He competed in a boxing bout on Friday, 27 March, in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, under the promotion of Ilanga Boxing Promotions. According to Boxing South Africa (BSA) Mpumalanga manager Oupa Lubisi, the incident was confirmed to the Sowetan.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) stated that Ncube had been cleared to fight and had passed all required medical examinations. Although Ncube won the fight by majority decision, the ZNBWCB confirmed that he was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. They further added that he is receiving appropriate medical care and remains under the supervision of professional medical staff.

Zimbabwean Boxer in ICU After Fight in Mpumalanga Following Brutal Bout

Source: Facebook

Boxing match and hospitalisation details

Ncube was competing against Lunga Sitenela, whom he defeated on points over eight rounds on Friday evening. Lubisi explained that Ncube began vomiting in the toilet shortly after changing out of his fighting gear. Lubisi, a former South African boxer from Middelburg who retired in 2005, said he immediately alerted ringside doctors and paramedics.

“They attended to him, and after examining him, they said he needed to be rushed to hospital because his sugar levels had risen,” Lubisi said.

“He was taken to King Nyabela Hospital, where he was admitted on Friday night.”

Lubisi further stated that after the tournament concluded, he personally went to the hospital and found Ncube in the ICU. When he returned on Saturday, Ncube had been transferred to Witbank Hospital, where a CT scan was conducted. Doctors later performed surgery on his head.

Medical update and observations

Lubisi confirmed that he received a call on Sunday indicating that the operation had been successful. However, Ncube was returned to the ICU for observation and remains under care.

He also noted that on Monday, 31 March, Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka visited Ncube alongside COO Mandla Ntlanganiso. Lubisi added that significant impact to Ncube’s head may have occurred during the eighth round of the bout.

In other boxing developments, young South African boxer Simamkele Tutsheni represented the country in Poland on 15 March, aiming to pursue championship success in the footsteps of former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, who lost his title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025.

Why UFC Africa won't happen yet

Briefly News previously reported that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shed light on why hosting a UFC event in South Africa remains unlikely for now.

He explained that ticket prices, which can reach nearly R1 million, are beyond what most locals can afford, making the event financially unfeasible.

Source: Briefly News