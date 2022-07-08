A hilarious content creator shared his struggles while making fun of the extensive the fuel price hikes

The relatable video shows the creator's reaction when filling up his full tank at the station and reminiscing about old prices

Peeps who watched the funny video could relate as they shared how much their own full tanks cost now

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The fuel price hike has South Africans almost in tears. One TikTok user showed how his car used to fill up at R600. The video shows a laughable difference in how much his full tank costs in the current economy.

One netizen's relatable video about feeding your car fuel tank went viral, as many could relate to the scenario. Image: TiK ToK/@samkelo_76/ Getty Images/Jhorrocks

Source: UGC

The hilarious video dramatically depicts a relatable situation. Many could not help but comment about their old full tank cost.

South Africans remember their old prices for a full tank of fuel

TiK ToK @samkelo_78 shows his car's full tank hitting almost R 1 000 thanks to the new R25/litre pricepoint. His caption in the video details that he used to pay R600. The price difference struck a nerve with those who saw the video.

brent maxim commented:

"R600 my golf use to take R250 to fill in the early 2006"

Veronica Ravele commented:

"Paid R850 for Toyota etios"

Tik Toker commented:

"The price per litre, might as well just buy a bicycle"

Thembsie24Phumzi commented:

"I know the feeling "

Momo commented:

"Whole salary gone"

Unathi Mamane commented:

"I don't do full tanks any more. I just give a straight figure to avoid heart attacks"

"I can't do it anymore": Tbo Touch complains about using R4,600 on petrol weekly

Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch is not impressed with the large amount of money he is using on his car. The famous media personality recently joined scores of social media users complaining about fuel prices.

On Wednesday, the country woke up to another fuel price hike. Petrol went from R24 per litre to R26.37 after an R2.37 increase. The increase saw citizens from all walks of life taking to the streets to complain.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News