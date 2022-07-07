An image of some construction workers caught the attention of netizens as they had an interesting scene going on

Three young men decided to relax their muscles after a long day of hard work with some make-shift jacuzzis

The hard-working men look completely at ease and relaxed as they lean back in their DIY jacuzzi-like tubs

Netizens were amused by three young men and a solution for how to relax when you are far away from a spa. The three constructed their own pop-up relaxation spot.

There is nothing like a warm soak after work, and three young men made their jacuzzis, leaving netizens in stitches.

The young man opted for a relaxing soak in tubs meant to mimic jacuzzis. The three's idea was successful as they were the picture of serenity.

Mzansi reacts to three men's innovative spa

Peeps reacted to the image shared on Twitter as they praised the construction workers and their ingenuity. Construction workers are often praised for their practical skills and knowledge, it is no wonder the men look at ease because it works perfectly.

Many expressed envy for the three men's relaxed living, including citrus eye masks to rest their eyesight. One netizen, @RD Shongwer even gave their setup a name, 'bacuzzing".

@RDShongwe commented;

"People Bacuzzing in the sun ☀ while we're freezing ngapha, life's not fair."

Jack Nkgoeng commented:

Talking about "Nice life"

@HuliMushavha wrote:

"Na enjoyment"

@Livhupascal commented:

after a long hot day , a cold bath can help

@BcomElvis commented:

"Talk about “sun-bathing” "

