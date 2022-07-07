Seasoned media personality Tbo Touch has joined in on the outcry over the increasing fuel price in the country

Fuel price hikes have made many social media users slam the government over the unbearable cost of living

The Metro FM DJ said he is also feeling the pinch of the fuel price hikes, which have almost doubled in the past months

Tbo Touch is not impressed with the large amount of money he is using on his car. The famous media personality recently joined scores of social media users complaining about fuel prices.

Tbo Touch recently shocked fans when he shared how much he spends on fuel weekly. Image: @iamtbotouch

On Wednesday, the country woke up to another fuel price hike. Petrol went from R24 per litre to R26.37 after an R2.37 increase. The increase saw citizens from all walks of life taking to the streets to complain.

Media personality Tbo Touch also joined in. The star shared that he is now feeling the pinch of the fuel hikes. According to TimesLIVE, the DJ headed to his Twitter page to reveal his weekly budget. The star gave his followers heart palpitations when he said he now uses R4,600 on fuel per week. He even suggested that he was looking for a more fuel-efficient car like a Mazda or a KIA Picanto. He wrote:

"I spend R4600 a week on Petrol, and that's just 1 car. I can't do it anymore. I'm looking for a KIA Picanto or Mazda nyana."

Tbo Touch's followers were surprised that the star spends that much on fuel only. Some even pointed out that his fuel money was equivalent to their monthly salaries.

IamthabangK said:

"Buy yourself an Uno car bro, You'll thank me."

@gomogomoT commented:

"R18400 per month on Petrol for only 1 of the cars‍♂️ R220 800 per annum."

