A young law doctorate holder studying at UKZN made SA and himself proud by completing his doctorate at age 25 in two years, which usually takes three

The genius received many congratulatory messages on different social media platforms from people cherishing the beautiful moment with him

Others were left perplexed as they can't understand how the youngster got his LLD in such a short time when there are articles and bar exams to complete

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A doctorate holder from North-West University managed to complete his PhD in two years at a young age amidst Covid-19, causing commotion on the internet. Image: @Phemelo Magau

Source: Facebook

A brilliant young man has made South Africans proud as he got a three-year qualification in just two years. The unbelievable part is that he received this degree at the tender age of 25. The youngster with his fresh "Dr" title got his LLD in Mercantile Law from the North-West University.

Magau says he feels honoured to have obtained this qualification within a minimum record time and also at such young age. In an interview with the UKZN NdabaOnline, the intellectual said:

“Completing a Ph.D. in two years calls for many sacrifices. The uncertainty brought about by the pandemic made me anxious and at one point, I was not sure that I could finish on time. Support from my family and supervisors saw me through. With a doctoral degree, I am better positioned to grow my career.”

UKZN had a proud moment when they congratulated the fresh Dr Magau on his achievements under their banner on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Comments flocked on social media as people admired Magau’s wit and also congratulated him on his grand achievements. Thobile Dlamini (@thobval) commented on Twitter:

"Rise black child its just so beautiful to see the young going after their dreams once more keep rising DR Phemelo Magau."

As usual, other comments were a bit spiteful as some couldn't understand how it's possibe to obtain a doctorate in law at 25 when there are articles to complete after an LLB degree.

The Jigga MJ @JiggaMakoya wrote:

"Wow so he didn't take a gap? Genius,"

Moleboheng Mohaladi commented:

"So he didn’t do the 4 years + 2 year’s articles plus bar exam?"

Thato tweeted:

"So between high school and the doctorate, there was no gap?"

Viral video of math genius Sibahle Zwane, 14, doing complicated sums off the top of his head wows Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News also reported on a video of a young boy crunching some big numbers who made quite the impression on South African cyber citizens.

The footage was shared on TikTok by Mzansi public figure DJ Sbu and shows the boy being asked some complicated multiplication sums, which took him only a few moments to figure out correctly from mental calculations without a calculator or pen and paper.

“He's now a grown up, he once trended and made it on TV,” Andrew commented.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News