A TikTok user shared a video of a little girl seeing chicken feet and had a cute reaction toward them

TikTokers laughed at the tiny tot and expressed their thoughts on the little girl's clip

@ricardodoreismart's horrified daughter gained him thousands of views on his social media page

A toddler's horrific encounter with raw chicken feet entertained South African TikTokers who saw the clip.

A toddler's reaction to chicken feet had TikTok users in stitches. Image: ricardodoreismart/TikTok

A Zulu mom cleaning a number of chicken feet handed her curious daughter one raw foot and waited to see her tot's reaction.

For a brief moment, the toddler examined the meat, and then broke into the most adorable sprint in absolute terror.

The little girl had not realised that she was still holding the chicken foot and had another surprise before ditching it and calling for the rescue of her mom, who was in stitches at her child's reaction.

Viewers of the video had the best of times watching the clip and commented in @ricardodoreismart's comment section, saying that his daughter's reaction was downright funny. One of the 11K watchers, @Ginellev, wrote:

"I've never laughed so hard. Poor cutie pie."

Take a look at some of the viewers' reactions to the clip:

@JaiSasa1 commented:

"I am in stitches. She held on to it for way too long."

@Ginellev said

"I've never laughed so hard. Poor cutie pie."

2Hlelolwenkosi reacted:

"Omg. The way she was running, I can't stop laughing at it."

@nomathembankumane replied:

"Running away from it with it."

@user3695562138973 said:

"It took a minute to register..."

@lettaleahngaba responded:

"Not her throwing it away..."

Source: Briefly News