A stunner took to social media to showcase her hot ride and peeps are loving it

In her video clip, the lovely lady can be seen standing in her home teasing her viewers about her mode of transportation

People were in awe after she revealed her ride, which is a horse, and netizens can't stop gushing over it

In this modern world, it's not every day that one sees a beautiful woman travelling on a horse. This gorgeous babe took to social media where she flexed her ride.

A South African young woman in the rural area unveiled her hot ride in a TikTok video. Image: @loving_arthie

Source: TikTok

Rider shows off her horse

A video posted by @loving_arthie has reached over 18.3K viewers and thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the young woman showcases a horse she uses as her mode of transportation in the rural area.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her interesting post saying:

"Rural life for you."

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over the young lady's ride

Many people are awed by her video, sharing their thoughts on her horse-riding skills in the comments section.

Mike Larry said

"I need lessons to ride a horse in 2024."

Owezulu loved her ride, saying:

"Definitely a nice ride with that cushion."

Wandileduze commented:

"Not only your ride, but that thing's one of a kind too, mama!"

Minenhle Phakathi simply said:

"Beautiful."

Bongani Hlungwane gushed over the young lady's ride, saying:

"It's a cool ride, I love horse riding, but this made my day, wasn't expecting the ride to be a horse."

MzimbaShakers Fitness Club commented:

"I love you and your ride."

Video shows men riding horses at KFC drive-thru

Briefly News previously reported on a video of three men on horseback in Ficksburg that dropped many jaws on social media. The trio can be seen in the clip, posted by @regie_mangkgalefotha, casually buying a meal from a KFC drive-thru.

The guys queued up like other motorists and waited for their turn at the popular restaurant franchise. Customers behind the horsemen can be heard in the video laughing and shocked by the rare scene.

Source: Briefly News