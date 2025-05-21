South African international Fawaaz Basadien has been crowned Stellenbosch FC's Player of the Season after an incredible 2024-25 campaign

The Bafana Bafana star was one of the best players in the Betway Premiership this season and his performance has led to transfer speculations linking him with Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants' transfer target won the two biggest accolades at the Stellenbosch FC’s annual awards gala on Tuesday evening

Stellenbosch FC have named Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien as their Player of the Season following an impressive campaign.

The South African international has been one of the standout performers in the Premier Soccer League this season, helping the Maroons reach the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals and edging close to a top-three finish in the Betway Premiership.

Although Stellenbosch did not lift a trophy this season, they enjoyed success by securing strong finishes across all competitions.

Fawaaz Basadien posing with the two accolades he won at the Stellenbosch FC's annual awards. Photo: @StellenboschFC

Source: Twitter

Basadien Sweeps Stellenbosch Awards

According to iDiskiTimes, Basadien was the big winner at Stellenbosch FC’s annual awards gala, which was held at the Allée Bleue Wine Estate on Tuesday evening.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He walked away with two major accolades: Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Basadien’s season was marked by seven goals and eight assists across all competitions, underlining his importance to the team.

Stellenbosch FC Award Winners

Player of the Season: Fawaaz Basadien

CEO’s Award: Ghouwa Manuel

Players’ Player of the Season: Fawaaz Basadien

Golden Boot: Devin Titus

Oswin Andries Young Player of the Season (U23): Ibraheem Jabaar

Sportsman of the Year: Sage Stephens

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Year: Faiz Abrahams

DDC Golden Boot: Cheswyn Philander

Rama Fans Player of the Season: Sihle Nduli

DDC Sportsman of the Year: Simthandile Sishi

Stellenbosch FC players posed with their awards after the annual gala award night on Tuesday evening. Photo: @StellenboschFC

Source: Twitter

Basadien Linked with Kaizer Chiefs

Basadien is one of the key players linked with a summer transfer to Kaizer Chiefs, having been on the Soweto giants’ radar since last season.

He is seen as a potential solution to the Glamour Boys’ ongoing left-back dilemma. While Nasreddine Nabi brought in Bradley Cross from Lamontville Golden Arrows last summer, the former Newcastle star has struggled to cement his place.

Kaizer Chiefs are not the only PSL club interested, with rivals Orlando Pirates also reportedly pursuing the talented Stellenbosch defender.

Basadien himself has expressed his desire to play for one of the big clubs in the Betway Premiership in the near future.

Reactions as Basadiens sweeps Stellenbosch's awards

Sefenefene Mangena said:

"@KaizerChiefs Are getting him?"

Nova_GOAT567 added:

"We are ready to welcome him as Orlando Pirates 🏴‍☠️ 😌"

Mandla Khumalo wrote:

"He's going to the Club World Cup 👆👆👆."

Mazinywecanti implied:

"He deserves to come to CAFCL finalists,Club World cup participants he can't follow Ox and Du Preeze to die alive."

Kgosi_Billy commented:

"This talented player doesnt deserve to be a bench warmer at Sundowns next season just because He will be competing with quality in Tiwani,Lunga and Modiba."

Pirates Secure Midfielder Signing Ahead of Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have successfully signed a South African midfielder who was also on Kaizer Chiefs’ radar ahead of the upcoming season.

The Buccaneers had been closely tracking the player’s progress since last season, competing with the Glamour Boys for his signature.

Source: Briefly News