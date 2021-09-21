A local woman is unimpressed with a tenant who left her property in a bad state and she shared an image on social media

Raissa Elongo is not a happy property owner and argues that she will stick to charging a deposit to the lessee so that any damages would be covered

The Jozi-based woman is being joined by many house owners on social media and some people are also giving her advice on how to guard against damages

One irritated landlord has taken to social media to vent about a previous tenant who didn’t leave her property in a good state. The local woman, Raissa Elongo, explains why landlords charge rental deposits when they accept new tenants in their properties.

The businesswoman, who owns a lodge based in Johannesburg, says a tenant left her shower in a bad state. The lady shared a snap on Twitter. The image has attracted plenty of comments from her followers.

On the other hand, some house owners are also posting their pictures, showing their properties damaged by renters. She wrote next to the photo:

“This is why we ask for rental deposits.”

Raissa Elongo is not happy with her tenant. Image: @DaRealRaissa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@IamGama said:

“I have an intense cleaning clause on the lease agreement. Intentionally charge extra R300 on the rent, contract a small local company to clean once in two months. Part of the lease agreement. If you want to stay there, you agree to have the house upside down once in two months.”

@Msoqongi said:

“But the tiling seems to be the problem here, not the tenant. How is one supposed to clean such a place where the dirt gets stuck in between the tiles?”

@Maround_35 said:

“You may have a point there bafo, mara the surface of the tiles is also dirty, that place is dirty ibonisa bekuhlala inuku nje.”

@Mambrican said:

“Some tenants are prime, they'll even paint your place at their own cost.”

@Pavilionmoose said:

“The other side of the story that we seem to omit is how some us leave rentals in good condition & still don't get our deposit back because uMastende doesn't return it & going the legal is simply not worth it because it ends up costing more than the deposit that's the crazy part.”

@Mamaduna said:

“I fought for mine until the landlord gave me, he wanted to scam me I was like no bhuti not to me and I also had how he does not want to return his tenants deposit... came with stories but in the end he paid me.”

@SitholeRaymond said:

“You also have to do monthly inspections to avoid such things.”

@Djangojamz said:

“Was she a mechanic... I mean all that grease.”

Source: Briefly.co.za