Shocking Text Messages Incriminate Kelly Khumalo in Senzo Meyiwa Murder: “He Is Going to Leave”
- It appears Kelly Khumalo is not out of the mud yet after more evidence was released amid the Senzo Meyiwa case
- The singer apparently incriminated herself a year before the goalie's murder, where she seemingly wanted to get rid of him
- Her messages to her sister, Zandie, revealed her growing resentment for Senzo after their steamy affair became public
The Senzo Meyiwa case has taken another dramatic turn after more of Kelly Khumalo's alleged WhatsApp messages were released.
Did Kelly Khumalo want to kill Senzo Meyiwa?
Years following Senzo Meyiwa's murder, more evidence and details about the murder are being released, and continue to point to one person.
The late Orlando Pirates goalie was involved in a steamy affair with Kelly Khumalo that not only resulted in the birth of their daughter, Thingo, but was apparently what led to his demise.
According to Sunday World, the lead investigator in the trial, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, read alleged WhatsApp messages from Kelly to her sister, Zandie, in which she expressed her discontent over her relationship with Senzo:
"I am emotionally drained, and I feel Senzo brought a dark cloud. I regret everything. I wish I never met Senzo. Look now, I am just seen as a person who is breaking Senzo’s family."
The conversation apparently progressed to Kelly seemingly wanting to "get rid" of her baby daddy:
"He is going to leave. He is so scared of his mother. I wish I was not pregnant. I hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him."
The text messages were reportedly sent in October 2013, a year before Senzo was killed, which suggests premeditation.
Senzo Meyiwa's brother addresses Zandile Khumalo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, addressing Zandie Khumalo's claims about the late goalie's murder.
Sifiso is convinced that Zandie made an attempt to divert attention from the real culprits, and Mzansi thought so too:
KgwediangwatoM1 said:
"Just a waste of time. I think it's just a strategy to seek the public's sympathy that they don't deserve or even mislead the court."
Source: Briefly News
