Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, recently weighed in on Zandie Khumalo's comments

The singer recently shared her speculations about what may have happened the night of Senzo's death, and Sifiso brushed it off

Like Sifiso, Mzansi felt that Zandie was trying to divert attention from her sister, who is one of the prime suspects in the case

Senzo Meyiwa's brother says Zandie Khumalo is trying to paint her sister, Kelly, as another victim in the ongoing murder trial.

Sifiso Meyiwa reacts to Zandie Khumalo's statement

As the Senzo Meyiwa case progresses, many people have shared their speculations on what they believe happened on the night the late Orlando Pirates goalie was murdered.

Zandie Khumalo, who was present on the fateful night, recently visited Gagasi FM for an interview and said the murderers had an intended target, and it wasn't Senzo:

"When these people came into the house, they were not there to kill Senzo. They're hitmen. If they wanted Senzo, they would have gone for him directly, but they didn't.

"When Longwe pushed them, they did nothing to him. Instead, when Kelly ran away, they went after her. Anyone will understand that those people were there for Kelly."

This comes after Zandie alleged that Senzo's widow, Mandisa, may have had a hand in her late husband's murder.

Responding to her claims, Sifiso Meyiwa told ZiMoja that Zandie was playing mind games:

"She's being disrespectful. She's trying to shift the blame. I will not entertain that. First, she cried crocodile tears in court; now she is coming with a different agenda."

Mzansi reacts to Zandie Khumalo's claims

Netizens aren't buying Zandie's story and believe she's trying to protect her sister:

TellUnknown asked:

"The investigating officer says her sister, Kelly Khumalo, is the mastermind. Why does Zandie create diversion tactics? Did Zandile lie in court?"

KgwediangwatoM1 said:

"Just a waste of time. I think it's just a strategy to seek the public's sympathy that they don't deserve or even mislead the court."

noh_nxumalo was confused:

"I thought they said it was a robbery gone wrong."

mrphuture_sounds asked:

"So why didn't they shoot her if they were after her in the first place?"

nosipho_fakazi added:

"They were hitmen your sister hired to kill Senzo."

