South African singer Zandie Khumalo is ready to take her fans right into the December festive season with the release of her single Messiah.

Zandie Khumalo's single 'Messiah' is a feel-good Gospel Amapiano mixed song. Image: @zandie_khumalo_hgumede.

Zandie releases new song

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo, has a new feel-good up-tempo song titled Messiah, and it promises to be a banger. She has been working hard to promote the song on social media and she has been receiving a warm reception.

Zandie is confident that her people will enjoy her new music.

"December wona is taken care of ningasabi," Zandie shared as she released her song on 18 October 2024 on all streaming platforms. Zandie continued in a separate post, "I trust you guys as my fans. I am nothing without you all. Without you, my career is nothing. You guys always support me. Messiah is officially out on all digital platforms and I know how honest you guys can be."

Have a listen at the song below:

What is the meaning behind Zandie's song?

According to TshisaLIVE, Zandie explained that the song speaks about God and that she wants people not to forget him.

“Since we are going towards the festive season, I thought of recording an up-tempo [song] and still praising God because we must not forget him, so the Messiah I'm talking about is God,” she was quoted saying.

The song features Woodblock DJs member Scelo Nkomo and Blaq Major.

Zandie spoke about the importance of artists putting music out there, especially during the festive season.

“Festive season is crucial for every recording artist, so we need to put some of our greatest work out there for our fans.”

