Musician Zandie Khumalo alleged that Mandisa Mkhize might have hand in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa

The Ikhwela hitmaker made these allegations during a recent interview on eNCA, as it marked 10 years since the passing of Senzo

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was married to Mandisa Mkhize when he was shot dead at Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home

Zandie Khumalo is not changing her tune when it comes to Mandisa Mkhize's supposed involvement in the murder of her husband, Senzo Meyiwa. Khumalo pointed fingers at Mkhize during a recent interview on eNCA.

Zandie Khumalo accuses Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, of being the mastermind. Image: mandisamkhize01, zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandie accuses Mandisa of hiring hitmen to kill Senzo

South African singer Zandie Khumalo was interviewed on eNCA, as the country marked 10 years since Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder.

While five men stand accused of killing the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Zandie Khumalo claims the real mastermind is Mandisa Mkhize, Senzo's widow.

Khumalo said the hitmen hail from the same area as Mkhize, KwaNongoma.

“It has been discovered that the hitmen are from KwaNongoma. Mandisa is from KwaNongoma. That, for me, raises eyebrows, nje on its own,” she claimed.

Senzo, at the time, was still married to Mandisa Mkhize, but he was shot dead at his then-girlfriend and baby mama Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home. Zandie was among those who were present when the murder happened.

Zandie speaks to investigators on Senzo's case

Kelly Khumalo's sister said she took it upon herself to speak about her concerns to Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator. She further alleged that Mandisa hired private lawyers to represent the accused.

“On Mandisa’s side there are lawyers, private lawyers that are representing these people. Who is paying them?” she asked. In conclusion, Khumalo said the money should point to the mastermind.

Watch the interview here.

Orlando Pirates branch in Senzo's honour

In a previous report from Briefly News, 10 years since the death of legendary South African goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, his family is still continuing his legacy.

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, spoke exclusively to Briefly News about how they would be remembering the late Buccaneer at an event in Durban.

