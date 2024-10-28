A distraught Ntombifuthi Meyiwa sent a scathing message to Kelly Khumalo and Zandie's mother, Ntombi Khumalo

Senzo Meyiwa's mother says justice will prevail, and the secrets surrounding her son's murder will be revealed

Mzansi is heartbroken by Ntombifuthi's video, saying they pray she finds healing and closure

In a recent interview on eNCA, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa sent a heated message to Kelly Khumalo and Zandie's mother, Ntombi Khumalo.

Ntombifuthi Meyiwa speaks to Ntombi Khumalo

Senzo Meyiwa's mother is heartbroken that there is still no justice for her son's murder. Ntombifuthi Meyiwa still believes that the truth will come out regarding her son's murder.

Meyiwa directed a strong message to Khumalo:

"I cannot say it was them or if it was not. All I can say is I want justice to be served in the death of my son. I would like to pass on a message to the mother: You were all in the house when this happened. What do you talk about when you are with your daughters?

"They spoil you and buy you gifts, what do you talk about when you are all together? Do you want to die without telling me the truth about my son's death? When you and your daughters are together, do y'all not think about the family that lost their son? Do you not think about Senzo's children?"

The distraught mother further said Ntombi knows what happened and that it is only a matter of time before all the secrets come out.

"What about his mother? You knew how much Senzo loved his mother, do you not think about her? You are just sitting there, and I am talking to you. Why are you causing so much pain because you know what happened."

"It is well, God will answer. All that is hidden in Senzo's death will be revealed. The secrets will be revealed."

SA heartbroken by Ntombifuthi Meyiwa's plea

