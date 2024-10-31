South Africans recently gave Sindi Dlathu her flowers for her performances and versatility

The veteran actress was crowned one of the best in the country, and fans couldn't help but sing her praises

This comes after she was named the most expensive actress in Mzansi after her salary was revealed

Mzani hailed Sindi Dlathu as the best actress the country has ever seen. Images: sindi_dlathu

Mzansi couldn't help but sing Sindi Dlathu's praises for the phenomenal work she does in front of the camera.

Fans show love to Sindi Dlathu

The latest member of Isiphetho, Sindi Dlathu, is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, and for good reason.

The star has evolved over the years since her time as Thandaza on Muvhango, to her ground-breaking, villainous role on The River, and she keeps upping the ante on every production.

So it was no surprise when her pay cheque was released, revealing her enormous salary - and she doesn't come cheap! She is allegedly the most expensive actress in South Ah, and looking at her track record, she earned it.

Twitter (X) user __T_touch, gave Sindi her flowers and hailed her as the greatest the country has ever seen:

"The best actress in the country."

What did Mzansi say about Sindi Dlathu?

Fans couldn't agree more and followed suit with words of praise for Sindi's work:

MaKoopano praised Sindi:

"It was made for her. She was created to be an actress. Absolutely love her work."

Nomagugu_xo said:

"Aww, umadlabantu. This woman is number one. She does her thing, and she does it so well."

steptaiwo wrote:

"She's a top actor without a doubt; that's why she's everywhere."

Nkosi_Shebi posted:

"Sindi Dlathu is really a great actress. She really does her thing."

Inenekazi1 responded:

"She's just so versatile, I love that about her."

