South Africans Give Veteran Actress Sindi Dlathu Her Flowers: “She Was Created to Be an Actress”
- South Africans recently gave Sindi Dlathu her flowers for her performances and versatility
- The veteran actress was crowned one of the best in the country, and fans couldn't help but sing her praises
- This comes after she was named the most expensive actress in Mzansi after her salary was revealed
Mzansi couldn't help but sing Sindi Dlathu's praises for the phenomenal work she does in front of the camera.
Fans show love to Sindi Dlathu
The latest member of Isiphetho, Sindi Dlathu, is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, and for good reason.
The star has evolved over the years since her time as Thandaza on Muvhango, to her ground-breaking, villainous role on The River, and she keeps upping the ante on every production.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
So it was no surprise when her pay cheque was released, revealing her enormous salary - and she doesn't come cheap! She is allegedly the most expensive actress in South Ah, and looking at her track record, she earned it.
Twitter (X) user __T_touch, gave Sindi her flowers and hailed her as the greatest the country has ever seen:
"The best actress in the country."
What did Mzansi say about Sindi Dlathu?
Fans couldn't agree more and followed suit with words of praise for Sindi's work:
MaKoopano praised Sindi:
"It was made for her. She was created to be an actress. Absolutely love her work."
Nomagugu_xo said:
"Aww, umadlabantu. This woman is number one. She does her thing, and she does it so well."
steptaiwo wrote:
"She's a top actor without a doubt; that's why she's everywhere."
Nkosi_Shebi posted:
"Sindi Dlathu is really a great actress. She really does her thing."
Inenekazi1 responded:
"She's just so versatile, I love that about her."
Umkhokha - The Curse loses more actors
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Umkhokha - The Curse cutting off even more actors in a short period.
This came amid rumours that the show was coming to an end, and the mysterious exits left fans asking questions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za