Shauwn Mkhize shared a stunning family photo with her children and grandchildren, showcasing their festive Christmas tradition despite recent controversies

The family faced scrutiny following a raid on their La Lucia mansion, where high-end cars were impounded, and Tamia Mpisane was reportedly arrested

Social media users humorously commented on the absence of Shaun, The Stylist, and joked about SARS taking their Christmas tree

Shauwn Mkhize did not let the drama surrounding her name stop her from celebrating Christmas Day with her family. The star shared a stunning family photo alongside her children and grandchildren.

MaMkhize and her family's Christmas card went viral on social media. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates Christmas Day in style

The Mkhize/ Mpisane family loves sticking to their family traditions. Many thought the reality TV stars would be quiet this Christmas following the controversial raid on their La Lucia mansion.

The joint raid by SARS and SAPS saw MaMkhize's several high-end cars being towed away and Tamia Mpisane allegedly getting arrested.

A picture shared on X shows the Kwa MaMkhize stars' stunning Christmas photoshoot. The trending picture shows the family's matriarch, Shauwn Mkhize, her two children, Sbahle and Andile Mpisane, daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane and four grandchildren.

Fans react to MaMkhize's family picture

Social media users had much to say about the famous family's Christmas picture. Many joked about Shaun, The Stylist, missing in the picture.

@justMakhura said:

"After SARS, the budget is no longer enough to accommodate Shaun Stylist."

@chiefcebo_ wrote:

"SARS must take those empty boxes too."

@JudasKarioth added:

"The Tree was taken by the tax man😭😭"

@LauDlamini said:

Did SARS take away the Christmas tree?

@Buddie_Spencer wrote:

"Looks like a shrine..."

@ultra__mk said:

"MaMkhize is the queen of Christmas cards. The submissions can stop now."

Ayanda Ncwane shows off her beautiful family on Christmas Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as Christmas approached and passed, many local celebrities shared pictures on social media of how they celebrated the special day with their families.

Recently, former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane also shared on social media how she and her family celebrated Christmas Day.

Source: Briefly News