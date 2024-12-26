Mel Bala Welcomes Son From Initiation School, SA Lauds Xhosa Attire: “She Looks Like a Queen”
- Mel Bala and her loved ones recently gathered to welcome her son from initiation school
- The famed broadcaster was a sight for sore eyes in stunning Xhosa regalia, and fans couldn't get over her glow
- Mzansi showed love to Mel and her ex, Zwai, for celebrating their boy, with many hoping they're shooting another episode of The Bala Family
Mel Bala nearly stole the show at her son's homecoming from initiation school.
Mel Bala celebrates son's homecoming
Christmas was extra special for the Balas when Mel and Zwai welcomed their son, Sean, home from initiation school.
The pair and their loved ones gathered to celebrate their young man's homecoming, and the famous broadcaster stunned in red Xhosa regalia.
In a video shared by gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, Mel is seen with a crowd of women in stunning Xhosa attire, singing and dancing as Mel led them with pride and a massive smile on her face.
Among the guests was Unathi Nkayi and several other celebs who attended in support of the Balas.
Watch Mel's video here.
Mzansi shows love to Mel Bala
Netizens couldn't get enough of Mel's look and the lovely ceremony for her son.
katlego_tefu gushed over Mel:
"She’s been beautiful my whole life."
buhlekoahwoah was stunned:
"I don't know anything about this family, but all I can say is that the Xhosa culture is so beautiful, omg. Tears in my eyes."
ArthurSalomane posted:
"She's so happy. This is what parenting needs to look like. Happy parents, happy kids, happy Christmas."
Namza43181323 wrote:
"So beautiful, I love Mel so much."
Meanwhile, others are hoping for another season of The Bala Family:
BathandwaSame said:
"I can't wait for the next season!"
Bikomfident wrote:
"The Bala Family S3 might be very interesting."
ThisIsAyabulela posted:
"I hope they are shooting an episode, ke."
Unathi Nkayi attends welcoming ceremony of Zwai and Mel Bala's son from initiation school, SA reacts
Papi_Mphuthi added:
"Okay, I have spotted that they are shooting S3 of Bala’s Family."
