South African couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo's family took warm and cosy Christmas photos

In one photo, Romeo pulled a funny face and sparked a debate online, with some people finding it hilarious

Others joked about his facial expressions, saying he is known for being a loving and playful father

Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo's family Christmas card had people talking and making jokes. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

A very warm Kumalo Christmas celebration

Mzansi had plenty to say about Romeo Kumalo and Basetsana Kumalo's family Christmas card. The couple had their three children in the photos, and it was a cute family affair.

However, in one photo, Romeo pulled a funny face, and that caused a debate. @MDNnewss shared the photo on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Kumalos celebrate wedding anniversary

Just recently, the Kumalos celebrated a milestone in their marriage. Basetsana took to Instagram to post a message dedicated to Romeo on their 24th anniversary.

“Doing life with you is one of my greatest joys. You are my greatest inspiration, my rock, always shielding me from the storm, protecting me, rooting for me, and laughing at my lame jokes. Your devotion to me and the children is beautiful to witness. You anchor us, and with you, we know we are safe.

“Thank you for taking a chance on me all those years ago. Marrying you 24 years ago was the best decision of my life. You’ve given me a beautiful life and beautiful children. You are a true blessing in so many ways I cannot count. One thing I know for sure is that God really loves me to have blessed me with you as my husband, my heart keeper, and my soulmate."

Basetsana ended off by expressing her deep love and admiration for the businessman.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to Basetsana’s post

Netizens shared mixed reactions to Basetsana’s social media post.

@MotseMole shared:

"Of all the pictures they took, they decided that one is perfect to post. So far, 2 I've seen my No, No, not that one. He doesn't look good at all."

@vrmolema shared:

"What a loving, playful husband doing a flamingo pose 🦩 The world is just cruel."

@Sthembile_k asked:

"So vele Basie couldn't find a better picture🙆🏾‍♀️ look at how Romeo is looking."

@Joburg_Emperor said:

"People take these Christmas photoshoots way too seriously."

Sfiso Ncwane’s widow Ayanda posts beautiful family

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane spent Christmas with her whole family, and they did it in style.

The popular gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared Ncwane’s family Christmas photo. Many people flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ayanda Ncwane’s photo, saying she looks pale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News