Many South Africans made smart money moves this year by ditching renting houses to owning them

In one case, a woman bought a site in 2022 and showed how she modernised the interior of her shack

Briefly News compiled a list of four other stories of people who embraced living rent-free lives

Many South Africans celebrated being rent-free after showing their new homes. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku / Facebook, @manxassna.omhle / TikTok

Source: UGC

In today's economy, renting a home while managing the rising cost of living can make it challenging to establish a stable and worry-free start in life. However, a few resourceful individuals have found a way to live rent-free by purchasing and transforming homes through strategic renovations.

Saying goodbye to renting

Briefly News compiled a list of five stories of South Africans who made it their mission to secure properties and call it their home.

From shack to dream home

A woman showcased her modern humble shack, not forgetting to show online users the addition of a smart Carrol Boyes bread bin and Smeg appliances in the kitchen of her dream home.

Her story emphasised how determination and vision can make dreams a reality, encouraging a rent-free generation to embrace creativity and perseverance.

Woman ditches rent for Wendy house

A young South African woman shared how she overcame the high cost of living by buying a secondhand Wendy house for R9 000.

Tired of renting, she relocated to her grandparents' land and revealed her charming new home. Her story resonated with the online community and earned widespread admiration.

Saving money as a unit

A couple moved from renting a two-room flat to building and living in a shack to save money. The initially unplanned decision eliminated their R6 000 monthly rent.

The couple's story encouraged others and showed how resourcefulness created a comfortable life in unexpected circumstances.

Renovating new home

A TikTok user shared her inspiring journey of transitioning from tenant to homeowner.

The woman's viral video showed what her new home looked like before, during and after its renovations, which included modern furniture.

Modern shack goals

A local woman showcased her stylish shack on a popular Facebook group, receiving praise from social media users.

Despite its modest exterior, the interior featured tidy, contemporary decor, including a garage. The homeowner, who revealed she bought the site in 2022, shared she is still working on her project.

Shack with palace-like interior wows SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video that showcased a modern shack with impressive interior designs, leaving South African online users in awe.

Briefly News spoke to architect and interior designer Erwan Kabwita, who gave insight into decorating a shack on a budget.

Source: Briefly News