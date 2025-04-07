Electrical engineering salary guide: what to expect in South Africa

Joining the ever-growing electrical engineering field means getting into a highly sought-after profession with a lucrative income. The average electrical engineering salary, estimated between R408,000 and R897,000, is usually lucrative due to the high demand for these professions, thanks to the increased industrialisation in South Africa.

Key takeaways

It takes 4 to 5 years to study for a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

to study for a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. The demand for electrical engineering in South Africa is increasingly growing due to high levels of industrialisation .

. Electrical engineers make higher incomes than other professions in the South African job market.

in the South African job market. A South African electrical engineer's salary depends on their expertise level, with veteran engineers earning more income than newbies.

What is an electrical engineer's salary in South Africa?

According to Glassdoor, electrical engineering salaries in South Africa range between R408,000 and R897,000, with an average of R600,000. According to Indeed, the average monthly engineering salary is estimated to be approximately R29,655.

What is the N6 electrical engineering salary?

In South Africa, individuals with an N6 qualification in electrical engineering earn salaries within the range of entry-level electrical technicians. Early career electrical technicians with an N6 diploma can expect starting salaries of approximately R87,550 per year (around R7,300 per month).

What is electrical engineering?

Electrical engineering is a branch of engineering that focuses on the study, design, and application of electrical systems and devices. It involves generating, transmitting, and utilising electrical energy and developing electronic systems like circuits, microprocessors, and communication networks.

What are the electrical engineering requirements?

To pursue an electrical engineering apprenticeship in South Africa, you generally need a National Senior Certificate (NSC) with a bachelor's degree endorsement. However, you will need to have achieved the following grades in your core subjects;

English (Home Language or First Additional Language): Level 4 (50% or higher).

Mathematics: Level 5 (60% or higher).

Physical Science: Level 5 (60% or higher).

How many years do electrical engineering courses take?

A bachelor's degree in electrical engineering takes 4 years to complete. However, a National N-diploma is a three-year program, while a certificate in electrical engineering takes 1 to 2 years.

Is electrical engineering hard?

Electrical engineering is widely regarded as one of the more challenging engineering disciplines. It relies on abstract theoretical concepts and rigorous mathematical and physics foundations. It also requires the application of high-level problem-solving skills.

Is electrical engineering in demand in South Africa?

Electrical engineering is in high demand in South Africa. The sector offers abundant job opportunities, particularly in the energy, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors.

Where to study electrical engineering?

To pursue a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, you can consider universities like the University of Pretoria, the University of Johannesburg, the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

However, you can pursue a diploma at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Berea Technical College, and Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

Trivia

Several top universities and technical colleges across South Africa offer accredited electrical engineering programs.

The mining industry in South Africa is a major electricity consumer and a significant employer of electrical engineers.

Despite training programs, South Africa faces a shortage of experienced electrical engineers, especially the high-skilled personnel.

The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) regulates the engineering profession, including electrical engineering, ensuring standards and ethics are upheld.

South Africa is the only country in Africa with a commercial nuclear power plant, Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Cape Town.

The rate of electrical engineering salary in South Africa makes it one of the most attractive career choices in the evolving South African job market. However, it depends on a series of factors ranging from the level of expertise and place of work.

