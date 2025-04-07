Is John Legend Chrissy Teigen's first husband? All about her love life

Chrissy Teigen is a renowned American model, TV personality, and author. She is credited with notable appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, co-hosting Lip Sync Battle and Chrissy's Court, and writing cookbooks. Besides her career, fans have been curious about Chrissy Teigen's first husband and her love life.

Chrissy Teigen's profile summary

Who is Chrissy Teigen's first husband?

Chrissy Teigen's first husband is John Legend, a famous singer and songwriter known for his popular hits like All of Me, Minefields, and In My Mind. They have been married since 2013.

John never passes a moment to gush over his wife; for instance, he credited her as his cheerleader during an interview with The Guardian. He said,

She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's relationship timeline

The celebrity couple first met in 2006 on Legend's Stereo music video set. After four years of dating, John proposed to Chrissy in December 2011 during a vacation in the Maldives.

In September 2013, the couple exchanged their vows in a New York courthouse before embarking on a celebration in Lake Como, Italy. Teigen talked about her wedding with E! News. She said,

We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after.

We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Why did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend split?

The duo split for less than a day in 2007, when Legend tried to end their relationship while on tour, but Teigen replied with a hard no. Explaining the split on a since-deleted X (Twitter) post, Chrissy wrote,

It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.

Did John Legend cheat?

The All Of Me singer cheated in his early 20s before he met his wife, Chrissy Teigen. He revealed this during an appearance at Armchair Experts. Legend said,

I did have a history of it -- definitely in my 20s. I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it. I definitely was dishonest and selfish.

Legend later added that he is grown now and would never dream of cheating on his wife, joking that it would be an apparent career suicide. He stated,

I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore. Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Photo by Robyn Beck

Who is richer, John Legend or Chrissy Teigen?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's net worth is $100 million. Although their net worths are tied together, John is reportedly wealthier than his wife. Chrissy bags between $7 million and $12 million annually on endorsements and projects, while John makes roughly $13 million per season of The Voice.

What does John Legend's first wife do for a living?

Chrissy Teigen is a top model, television personality, and cookbook author. She has built a successful career in modelling, hosted and appeared on various TV shows, and authored multiple best-selling cookbooks. Teigen is also known for her active social media presence and entrepreneurial ventures.

Who are Chrissy Teigen's kids?

John Legend's first wife is a proud mother to four kids: Luna Simone, born on April 14, 2016; Miles Theodore, born on May 17, 2018; Esti Maxine, born on January 13, 2023; and Wren Alexander, born on June 19, 2023, via surrogate.

However, in September 2020, Chrissy shared an emotional Instagram post, sharing that she had a stillbirth. Part of the post read,

To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Chrissy Teigen and her four children. Photo: @chrissyteigen on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

Chrissy, whose real name is Christine Diane Teigen (age 39 years old as of March 2025), was born in Delta, Utah, USA, on November 30, 1985.

Her parents, Vilailuck Teigen and Ron Teigen Sr, divorced in May 2020.

Teigen made her professional modelling debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and was named Rookie of the Year.

Christine co-hosted Lip Sync Battle from 2015 to 2019 and was a judge on Bring the Funny in 2019.

from 2015 to 2019 and was a judge on in 2019. The American model voiced a character in the 2011 video game Need for Speed: The Run .

. Diane is a feminist and supports immigrants' rights, having spoken at events like Families Belong Together.

Chrissy Teigen's first husband, John Legend, is a well-known American singer, songwriter, and pianist best known for his hit music releases. The couple first met in 2006 before exchanging vows in September 2013. They have since welcomed four children together.

