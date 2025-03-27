Chace Crawford's relationship history: from Carrie Underwood to now
Chace Crawford's relationship history is filled with controversies. The American actor has been linked to stars like Carrie Underwood, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Audrina Patridge and is currently rumoured to be dating a Victoria's Secret model.
Chace Crawford's profile summary
|Full name
|Christopher Chace Crawford
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|July 18, 1985
|Age
|39 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|Lubbock, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Fort Thomas, Kentucky, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|79.5 kg (approx)
|Father
|Chris Crawford
|Mother
|Dana Crawford
|Siblings
|Candice Crawford
|Relationship status
|Allegedly dating
|Education
|Pepperdine University, Trinity Christian Academy
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$6 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebook
Chace Crawford's relationship history
Chace Crawford has been in multiple relationships. Here is a breakdown of the Gossip Girl actor's dating history:
1. Shauna Sand
- Full name: Shauna Sand
- Date of birth: September 2, 1971
- Age: 53 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Actress and model
- Social media: Instagram
In 2003, Chace Crawford secretly dated American model and actress Shauna Sand. Shauna is currently in her fourth marriage with Stevie Simpson, whom she married in 2015.
2. Ashley Greene
- Full name: Ashley Greene Khoury
- Date of birth: February 21, 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
The Gossip Girl actor is rumoured to have an on-and-off relationship with Ashley Greene between 2007 and 2009. This was after they were spotted together after the 2009 Teens Choice Awards. However, Ashley refuted this claim and said that they were just friends.
3. Carrie Underwood
- Full name: Carrie Marrie Underwood
- Date of birth: March 10, 1983
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
- Social media: Instagram
Chace was romantically linked to American Idol star and singer Carrie Underwood. Chace Crawford and Carrie Underwood dated for less than a year, between May 2007 and April 2008, when they decided to call off their relationship.
4. Taylor Momsen
- Full name: Taylor Michel Momsen
- Date of birth: July 26, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
In 2008, Chace Crawford was rumoured to be dating Gossip Girl co-star Taylor Momsen. Taylor denied these allegations during a 2009 interview with OK Magazine. She said,
We’re all such good friends. And you know, rumors are rumors.
I love what I do right now. So dating isn’t at the top of my agenda.
However, this was not the case for Crawford, who suggested he might have hooked up with one of his co-stars. Chace said,
I would say those things are inevitable. When you’re in your 20s … the thing is you’re on these things … It’s the downtime. You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12 to 14 hours a day, and usually there’s some pretty interesting people from all walks of life.
5. Esti Ginzburg
- Full name: Esther Daphna Ginzburg-Keizman
- Date of birth: March 6, 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress and model
- Social media: Instagram
Esti Ginzburg, a popular Israeli actress and model, and Chace Crawford were rumoured to be dating in the summer of 2009. They sparked dating rumours when Estiu was seen constantly texting Crawford at a dinner party. The duo starred together in Joel Schumacher's adaptation, Twelve.
6. Bar Rafaeli
- Full name: Bar Rafaeli
- Date of birth: June 4, 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Model, actress, and businesswoman
- Social media: Instagram
After breaking up with Leonardo DiCaprio, an Israeli model and businesswoman, Bar Rafaeli dated Chace Crawford. This was after they were spotted hanging out at a NYC hotspot.
7. Tess Montgomery
- Full name: Tess Montgomery
- Date of birth: December 12, 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Blogger
- Social media: Instagram
Tess Montgomery and Chace were speculated to have had a romantic relationship in 2010. However, not much is known about their relationship.
8. Elizabeth Minett
- Full name: Elizabeth Minett
- Date of birth: March 27, 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Model and creator
- Social media: Instagram
In July 2010, Chace was spotted attending a celeb-packed party at Da Giacomo restaurant in Milan accompanied by popular lingerie model Elizabeth Minnett. The two were later spotted together on several occasions until June 2011, when they allegedly broke up.
9. Lauren Conrad
- Full name: Lauren Katherine Conrad
- Date of birth: February 1, 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Television personality, fashion designer, and author
- Social media: Instagram
In 2011, Chace and Conrad were spotted making out at a party. However, there are no details of the duo having a concrete relationship.
10. Amanda Laine
- Full name: Amanda Laine
- Date of birth: February 12, 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of February 2025)
- Profession: Model
In late 2011, Amanda Laine was rumoured to be Chace Crawford's girlfriend. The two were spotted attending a Hockey game held at Madison Square.
11. Erin Andrews
- Full name: Erin Jill Andrews
- Date of birth: May 4, 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Sports reporter
- Social media: Instagram
Chace Crawford reportedly dated NFL reporter Erin Andrews. Speculations about their alleged relationships emerged in 2012 after they were spotted attending events and enjoying cosy dates in New York. However, Andrew's publicist denied these rumours.
12. Rachelle Goulding
- Full name: Rachelle Goulding
- Date of birth: May 21, 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
While Chace was in New York City after the wrap of Gossip Girl, he started dating FireFly Lane actress Rachelle Goulding in March 2013. However, their relationship ended more than a year later.
13. Manu Gavassi
- Full name: Manoela Latini Gavassi Francisco
- Date of birth: January 4, 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer-songwriter and actress
- Social media: Instagram
In February 2015, Chace Crawford sparked dating rumours with Brazillian songwriter Manu Gavassi. This was after they were photographed dancing and locking lips at the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
14. Rebecca Rittenhouse
- Full name: Rebecca Rittenhouse
- Date of birth: November 30, 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
In 2015, Chace Crawford started dating fellow actress Rebecca Rittenhouse. They were together for years until they quietly went their separate ways in April 2019. However, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Chace Crawford remain good friends.
15. Audrina Patridge
- Full name: TV personality and model
- Date of birth: May 9, 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: TV personality and model
- Social media: Instagram
Several years after their first meeting, Chace Crawford and Audrina Patridge reconnected in 2014 at a friend's Malibu house when they began dating. However, their relationship did not work out.
16. Kelsey Merritt
- Full name: Kelsey Alaine Merritt
- Date of birth: October 1, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Model
- Social media: Instagram
Recently, Chace has been linked to dating popular Filipino model Kelsey Merrit. The duo sparked dating rumours in late 2024 when they followed each other on Instagram and reportedly shared similar photos from the exact location- St. Barts.
Speculations about their alleged relationship heightened in January 2025 when they casually stepped out in Los Angeles for what seemed like a coffee run. However, neither of them has addressed the speculations.
Who is Chace Crawford married to?
Crawford is unmarried but is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kelsey Merritt. The celebrated actor has also been linked with multiple women in the entertainment industry.
Did Chace Crawford date Carrie Underwood?
Chace Crawford and Carrie Underwood dated from late 2007 to early 2008. Their relationship lasted about eight months before they ended things in April 2008. The breakup reportedly occurred via text message, which both described as mutual and without hard feelings.
How many girlfriends has Chace Crawford had?
Chace Crawford has been romantically linked with multiple women in the entertainment scene. However, most of these relationships are mere speculations which the actor has never addressed.
Who is Chace Crawford's ex, with whom he shares a dog with?
Chace Crawford shares a dog named Shiner with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse. They dated from 2015 to 2018 after meeting on the Blood and Oil set. Despite their breakup, they remain friends and continue co-parenting their dog, with Rittenhouse even having a key to Crawford's house to pick up Shiner.
Trivia
- Christopher Chace Crawford (age 39 years old as of March 2025) was born on July 18, 1985, in Lubbock, Texas, to Chris, a dermatologist, and Dana, a teacher.
- The Gossip Girl actor has a younger sister, Candice Crawford Romo, who is married to former NFL quarterback Tony Romo.
- Crawford was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at Pepperdine University.
- Christopher is skilled in photography and painting, which he pursued during high school.
- Before acting, Crawford worked as a model for Hollister and as a car valet.
- Christopher's breakout role was as Nate Archibald in the CW series Gossip Girl (2007-2012).
Chace Crawford's relationship history is marked by high-profile connections with prominent figures in the entertainment world. From Carrie Underwood to Rebecca Rittenhouse, his romantic life has often been a topic of public interest.
