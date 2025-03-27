Chace Crawford's relationship history: from Carrie Underwood to now

Chace Crawford's relationship history is filled with controversies. The American actor has been linked to stars like Carrie Underwood, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Audrina Patridge and is currently rumoured to be dating a Victoria's Secret model.

Chace debuted in The Covenant in 2006 before being cast on Gossip Girl. Photo by Paul Archuleta, Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chace Crawford is allegedly dating Kelsey Merritt, a Victoria's Secret model.

a Victoria's Secret model. The Boys actor has been linked with many high-profile women in the entertainment industry.

actor has been in the entertainment industry. Chace was in a relationship with Rebecca Rittenhouse, with whom they co-parented a dog.

Chace Crawford's profile summary

Full name Christopher Chace Crawford Gender Male Date of birth July 18, 1985 Age 39 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Lubbock, Texas, United States Current residence Fort Thomas, Kentucky, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 79.5 kg (approx) Father Chris Crawford Mother Dana Crawford Siblings Candice Crawford Relationship status Allegedly dating Education Pepperdine University, Trinity Christian Academy Profession Actor Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Chace Crawford's relationship history

Chace Crawford has been in multiple relationships. Here is a breakdown of the Gossip Girl actor's dating history:

1. Shauna Sand

Shauna and Chace allegedly met at a party. Photo by: Nathan Congleton, Beck Starr

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shauna Sand

: Shauna Sand Date of birth: September 2, 1971

September 2, 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of March 2025)

: 53 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Actress and model

Actress and model Social media: Instagram

In 2003, Chace Crawford secretly dated American model and actress Shauna Sand. Shauna is currently in her fourth marriage with Stevie Simpson, whom she married in 2015.

2. Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene and actor Chace Crawford at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards sponsored by EA's The Sims 3 at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 8, 2010 in Universal City, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ashley Greene Khoury

Ashley Greene Khoury Date of birth : February 21, 1987

: February 21, 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)

38 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

The Gossip Girl actor is rumoured to have an on-and-off relationship with Ashley Greene between 2007 and 2009. This was after they were spotted together after the 2009 Teens Choice Awards. However, Ashley refuted this claim and said that they were just friends.

3. Carrie Underwood

Crawford and Underwood were Hollywood's most photographed pairings. Photo by Vivien Killilea, Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carrie Marrie Underwood

Carrie Marrie Underwood Date of birth : March 10, 1983

: March 10, 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)

42 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Social media: Instagram

Chace was romantically linked to American Idol star and singer Carrie Underwood. Chace Crawford and Carrie Underwood dated for less than a year, between May 2007 and April 2008, when they decided to call off their relationship.

4. Taylor Momsen

Actors Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen during the Entertainment Weekly & Vavoom Annual Upfront Party at the Bowery Hotel on May 13, 2008, in New York City. Photo by Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Michel Momsen

Taylor Michel Momsen Date of birth: July 26, 1993

July 26, 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of March 2025)

31 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

In 2008, Chace Crawford was rumoured to be dating Gossip Girl co-star Taylor Momsen. Taylor denied these allegations during a 2009 interview with OK Magazine. She said,

We’re all such good friends. And you know, rumors are rumors.

I love what I do right now. So dating isn’t at the top of my agenda.

However, this was not the case for Crawford, who suggested he might have hooked up with one of his co-stars. Chace said,

I would say those things are inevitable. When you’re in your 20s … the thing is you’re on these things … It’s the downtime. You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12 to 14 hours a day, and usually there’s some pretty interesting people from all walks of life.

5. Esti Ginzburg

Crawford and Esti were in Twelve (2010) together. Photo by Kristy Sparow, Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Esther Daphna Ginzburg-Keizman

Esther Daphna Ginzburg-Keizman Date of birth : March 6, 1990

: March 6, 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress and model

Actress and model Social media: Instagram

Esti Ginzburg, a popular Israeli actress and model, and Chace Crawford were rumoured to be dating in the summer of 2009. They sparked dating rumours when Estiu was seen constantly texting Crawford at a dinner party. The duo starred together in Joel Schumacher's adaptation, Twelve.

6. Bar Rafaeli

Crawford and Bar were briefly linked romantically in 2009. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth, JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bar Rafaeli

Bar Rafaeli Date of birth: June 4, 1985

June 4, 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of March 2025)

39 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Model, actress, and businesswoman

Model, actress, and businesswoman Social media: Instagram

After breaking up with Leonardo DiCaprio, an Israeli model and businesswoman, Bar Rafaeli dated Chace Crawford. This was after they were spotted hanging out at a NYC hotspot.

7. Tess Montgomery

Montgomery and Crawford had an encounter in 2010. Photo by Gary Gershoff, Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tess Montgomery

: Tess Montgomery Date of birth : December 12, 1982

: December 12, 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of March 2025)

42 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Blogger

Blogger Social media: Instagram

Tess Montgomery and Chace were speculated to have had a romantic relationship in 2010. However, not much is known about their relationship.

8. Elizabeth Minett

Crawford and Elizabeth were spotted together during Milan's Fashion Week. Photo by Morgan Lieberman, Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizabeth Minett

Elizabeth Minett Date of birth: March 27, 1986

March 27, 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)

38 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Model and creator

Model and creator Social media: Instagram

In July 2010, Chace was spotted attending a celeb-packed party at Da Giacomo restaurant in Milan accompanied by popular lingerie model Elizabeth Minnett. The two were later spotted together on several occasions until June 2011, when they allegedly broke up.

9. Lauren Conrad

Actors Chace Crawford (L) and Lauren Conrad onstage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards on the Paramount Studios lot on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lauren Katherine Conrad

Lauren Katherine Conrad Date of birth : February 1, 1986

: February 1, 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of March 2025)

39 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Television personality, fashion designer, and author

Television personality, fashion designer, and author Social media: Instagram

In 2011, Chace and Conrad were spotted making out at a party. However, there are no details of the duo having a concrete relationship.

10. Amanda Laine

Chace Crawford and model Amanda Laine at the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on November 29, 2011, in New York City. Photo by James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amanda Laine

: Amanda Laine Date of birth : February 12, 1992

: February 12, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of February 2025)

33 years old (as of February 2025) Profession: Model

In late 2011, Amanda Laine was rumoured to be Chace Crawford's girlfriend. The two were spotted attending a Hockey game held at Madison Square.

11. Erin Andrews

Chace Crawford and Erin Andrews at DTV SuperFan Stadium at Mardi Gras World on February 2, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Erin Jill Andrews

: Erin Jill Andrews Date of birth : May 4, 1978

: May 4, 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of March 2025)

46 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Sports reporter

Sports reporter Social media: Instagram

Chace Crawford reportedly dated NFL reporter Erin Andrews. Speculations about their alleged relationships emerged in 2012 after they were spotted attending events and enjoying cosy dates in New York. However, Andrew's publicist denied these rumours.

12. Rachelle Goulding

Chace Crawford (R) and Rachelle Goulding at the Charlotte Bobcats vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2013 in New York City. Photo by James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rachelle Goulding

: Rachelle Goulding Date of birth: May 21, 1986

May 21, 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of March 2025)

38 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

While Chace was in New York City after the wrap of Gossip Girl, he started dating FireFly Lane actress Rachelle Goulding in March 2013. However, their relationship ended more than a year later.

13. Manu Gavassi

Crawford and Manu were photographed displaying PDA at a Brazilian Carnival party in Rio. Photo by Jason LaVeris, Mauricio Santana

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Manoela Latini Gavassi Francisco

: Manoela Latini Gavassi Francisco Date of birth : January 4, 1993

: January 4, 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer-songwriter and actress

Singer-songwriter and actress Social media: Instagram

In February 2015, Chace Crawford sparked dating rumours with Brazillian songwriter Manu Gavassi. This was after they were photographed dancing and locking lips at the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

14. Rebecca Rittenhouse

Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse at the Off-Broadway Opening Night performance of 'Boy' at Keen Company at the Clurman Theatre on March 10, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rebecca Rittenhouse

Rebecca Rittenhouse Date of birth: November 30, 1988

November 30, 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of March 2025)

36 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

In 2015, Chace Crawford started dating fellow actress Rebecca Rittenhouse. They were together for years until they quietly went their separate ways in April 2019. However, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Chace Crawford remain good friends.

15. Audrina Patridge

Crawford and Audrina ended their relationship amicably. Photo by JB Lacroix, Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: TV personality and model

TV personality and model Date of birth: May 9, 1985

May 9, 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of March 2025)

: 39 years old (as of March 2025) Profession: TV personality and model

TV personality and model Social media: Instagram

Several years after their first meeting, Chace Crawford and Audrina Patridge reconnected in 2014 at a friend's Malibu house when they began dating. However, their relationship did not work out.

16. Kelsey Merritt

Chace Crawford is rumoured to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt. Photo by: Charles Sykes, Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelsey Alaine Merritt

Kelsey Alaine Merritt Date of birth: October 1, 1996

October 1, 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2025)

: 28 years old (as of 2025) Career : Model

: Model Social media: Instagram

Recently, Chace has been linked to dating popular Filipino model Kelsey Merrit. The duo sparked dating rumours in late 2024 when they followed each other on Instagram and reportedly shared similar photos from the exact location- St. Barts.

Speculations about their alleged relationship heightened in January 2025 when they casually stepped out in Los Angeles for what seemed like a coffee run. However, neither of them has addressed the speculations.

Who is Chace Crawford married to?

Crawford is unmarried but is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kelsey Merritt. The celebrated actor has also been linked with multiple women in the entertainment industry.

Chace Crawford and Carrie Underwood dated from late 2007 to early 2008. Their relationship lasted about eight months before they ended things in April 2008. The breakup reportedly occurred via text message, which both described as mutual and without hard feelings.

How many girlfriends has Chace Crawford had?

Chace Crawford has been romantically linked with multiple women in the entertainment scene. However, most of these relationships are mere speculations which the actor has never addressed.

Who is Chace Crawford's ex, with whom he shares a dog with?

Chace Crawford shares a dog named Shiner with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse. They dated from 2015 to 2018 after meeting on the Blood and Oil set. Despite their breakup, they remain friends and continue co-parenting their dog, with Rittenhouse even having a key to Crawford's house to pick up Shiner.

Actor Chace Crawford at DirecTV Super Saturday Night, Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016, in San Francisco, California. Photo by Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Christopher Chace Crawford (age 39 years old as of March 2025) was born on July 18, 1985, in Lubbock, Texas, to Chris, a dermatologist, and Dana, a teacher.

The Gossip Girl actor has a younger sister, Candice Crawford Romo, who is married to former NFL quarterback Tony Romo.

actor has a younger sister, Candice Crawford Romo, who is married to former NFL quarterback Tony Romo. Crawford was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at Pepperdine University.

Christopher is skilled in photography and painting, which he pursued during high school.

Before acting, Crawford worked as a model for Hollister and as a car valet.

Christopher's breakout role was as Nate Archibald in the CW series Gossip Girl (2007-2012).

Chace Crawford's relationship history is marked by high-profile connections with prominent figures in the entertainment world. From Carrie Underwood to Rebecca Rittenhouse, his romantic life has often been a topic of public interest.

READ ALSO: Taylor Momsen's husband

Briefly.co.za published an article about Taylor Momsen, a talented American actress, model, and musician best known for her outstanding performances on stage and the screen.

Besides her career, Taylor has been romantically linked with multiple men, including Gossip Girl co-stars Chace Crawford and Jack Osbourne. Explore facts about her romantic pursuits.

Source: Briefly News