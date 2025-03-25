Misty Raney's net worth: how the Homestead Rescue star makes money

Misty Raney's net worth, primarily from her appearances on Homestead Rescue, showcases her involvement in her family's homesteading ventures. She is an American reality TV personality, farmer, and homesteader.

Misty is widely known for starring in Homestead Rescue, a reality TV show aired on the Discovery network since 2016. Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Misty from Homestead Rescue built her financial empire through participation in the docuseries alongside her family members.

built her financial empire alongside her family members. Before becoming famous on TV, Misty was a full-time farmer .

. Raney boasts many followers on Instagram and Facebook, where she engages with her audience.

Misty Raney's profile summary

Full name Misty Raney Bilodeau Gender Female Date of birth November 9, 1979 Age 45 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Sitka, Alaska, USA Current residence Alaska and Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 68 kg (approx) Father Marty Raney Mother Mollee Raney Siblings Matt, Melanee, and Miles Relationship status Married Husband Maciah Bilodeau Children Gauge Bilodeau Profession Reality TV star and Farmer Social media Instagram, Facebook

What is Misty Raney's net worth?

Misty Bilodeau's net worth is estimated at $500,000. Her wealth primarily stems from her appearance on her family reality show, Homestead Rescue.

Misty is Marty Raney's daughter. Photo: @Misty Raney Bilodeau on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Do the people on Homestead Rescue get paid?

The show's cast, including Marty Raney, Matt Raney, and Misty Raney, earn their income primarily from appearing on the series. They use the proceeds to finance their lifestyle, even though it is not extravagant.

What is Misty Raney's salary per episode?

Misty Raney's salary per episode of Homestead Rescue is not publicly disclosed. However, her salary is speculated to be way below that of prominent reality TV stars like The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes.

Do the Raneys live on a homestead?

The Raney family lives on a homestead on a 40-acre property in a remote area of Alaska. They are known for their lifestyle centred around homesteading. They lead an off-the-grid living that entails building, hunting, and farming, as showcased on their Discovery Channel show, Homestead Rescue.

Misty teaches Homestead Rescue families skills like gardening, hunting, and preserving food so they can live independently. Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Misty Raney's age?

Misty Raney Bilodeau (aged 45 years old as of March 2025) was born on November 9, 1979, in Alaska, USA, to Marty and Mollee Raney. The reality TV star grew up alongside her older siblings, Matt Melanee and Miles. However, only Matt has appeared on the reality show Homestead Rescue.

What does Misty Bilodeau's husband do for a living?

Misty Raney Bilodeau's husband, Maciah Bilodeau, works as a carpenter and professional surfer. He has appeared in five episodes of Homestead Rescue. However, he maintains a private life and keeps his professional activities away from the media spotlight.

Misty has been married to Maciah Bilodeau since 2000. Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia facts

Misty Raney has a son named Gauge Bilodeau, born in 2011.

Raney is skilled in farming, construction, and hunting.

The reality TV star enjoys surfing with her husband in Hawaii during winter.

Misty and her husband built their 800-square-foot cabin in Alaska.

Raney values sustainable living and teaches homesteading skills like gardening and food preservation.

Misty Raney's net worth mirrors her involvement in her family docuseries, Homestead Rescue, besides her brother and dad. Before becoming famous in the reality TV world, Misty was an avid farmer and construction worker.

READ ALSO: Who is Miles Raney?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Miles Raney, a renowned American songwriter, mountain climber, and musician based in Sitka, Alaska. He gained prominence following his familial ties with popular reality TV star Marty Raney.

Despite being related to the Rescue Homestead cast members, Miles prefers not to feature in the show. Explore facts about his life.

Source: Briefly News