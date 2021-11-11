Nene Leakes is a popular American TV personality whose acting prowess is top-notch. She also doubles up as a presenter, actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and author. If you have had a glimpse of Bravo's reality show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you are familiar with Nene. So, how well do you know her, and what is Nene Leake's net worth?

The actress was a regular cast member of RHOA, where she featured from season 1 to season 7 before taking a short break to focus on her acting. She later resumed in season 9 of the show. Other shows she has featured include The New Normal, Glee, and Let's Stay Together. Nene's net worth is estimated to be about $14 million as of 2021. Find out more about her here!

Nene Leake's profile summary and bio

Full names: Lіnnеthіа Моnіquе Lеаkеѕ

Lіnnеthіа Моnіquе Lеаkеѕ Date of birth: Dесеmbеr 13, 1967

Dесеmbеr 13, 1967 Nene Leakes age: 52 уеаrѕ old in 2021

52 уеаrѕ old in 2021 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Рlасе of birth: Quееnѕ, Nеw York Сitу, New York

Quееnѕ, Nеw York Сitу, New York Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Nene Leake's height: 1.78 m (5 feet and 10 inches)

1.78 m (5 feet and 10 inches) Wеіght: 67 kg

67 kg Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Теlеvіѕіоn реrѕоnаlіtу, fаѕhіоn dеѕіgnеr, асtоr, and аuthоr

Теlеvіѕіоn реrѕоnаlіtу, fаѕhіоn dеѕіgnеr, асtоr, and аuthоr Маrіtаl stаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Маrrіеd Nene Leake's husband: The late Grеgg Lеаkеѕ

The late Grеgg Lеаkеѕ Ethnicity: African American

African American Instagram: @neneleakes

@neneleakes Nene Leake's children: Вrеntt Leakes аnd Вrуѕоn Rаѕhаrd Вrуаnt

Early life

The fashion icon was born on December 13, 1967, in Quееnѕ, Nеw York Сitу, New York. She is 53 years as of 2021, with just less than two months to her 54th birthday. She graduated from Clarke Central High School in Athens. She later furthered her studies at Morris Brown College located in Atlanta, where she studied literature and arts.

Nene Leake's siblings are four in number. During their childhood, their mother could not cater for them financially, and so, Nene and one of her brothers went to live with their aunt in Athens, Georgia.

Career

During her early years, she developed an interest in acting and the entertainment industry. At the onset of her career, she was featured on The Parkers show. She also had a minor role in the movie Fighting Temptations.

Her breakthrough came after she appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She appeared in the show's first seven seasons and as a supporting role in season 8. The beauty later made a comeback as a full-time housewife from season 10 of the show. Some of Nene Leake's movies and TV shows that she has appeared in include:

The Amandas

The Price is Right

Uncle Drew

Fashion Police

Celebrity Apprentice 4

The famous actress has also appeared as a contestant on Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice. She, however, left the show during the tenth episode. She has also appeared on The Bonnie Hunt Show, Racheal Ray, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, VH1 Divas Live 2009, and The Brian McKnight Show.

Nene has also co-authored a book titled Never Make the Same Mistake Twice with author Denene Millner.

Is Nene Leakes married?

Yes, the beauty was married to Gregg Leakes. Nene Leakes and Gregg dated for about two years before getting married. However, their love story is interesting as they separated in 2010. They filed for a divorce the same year, and finalized the divorce on September 29, 2011.

In January 2013, the couple reunited and got engaged once more. The couple has two children, namely Вrеntt Leakes аnd Вrуѕоn Rаѕhаrd Вrуаnt.

Is Gregg Leakes alive?

Unfortunately, Gregg Leakes was recently laid to rest. Nene's late husband was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He succumbed to the disease on September 1, 2021. He was 66 years old at the time of his death.

According to the actress, her late husband wanted her to move on with her life. During an interview with People, she quoted:

I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.

Nene Leakes house

Nene Leakes' family resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Her house is estimated to be worth about $2.1 million. The mansion is about 10,000 square feet. Nene's net worth is estimated to be about $14 million as of 2021.

Nene once made headlines for reportedly bagging a salary of $1 million per season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta show. With such a huge amount, she was the highest-paid housewife.

Are Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leake's friends?

Nene and Cynthia were both co-stars at the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two have had a fall-out in their relationship for several years now. However, Nene recently called Cynthia out for her actions after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

Nene Leake's net worth is a clear depiction that the actress is soaring high in her career. She has continued to be an A-plus actress and star with a large following on her social media platforms. She continues to wo her audiences worldwide! We will keep you updated.

