The process of creating wealth is not that easy. It requires patience, hard work, persistence, among other things. However, the majority of the wealthiest people on earth have created wealth through the stock exchange. One such person who has benefited from the same is Peter Schiff.

Peter Schiff is an American stockbroker, financial commentator, and radio personality, among other positions he holds.

Peter Schiff profiles

Full Nаmе : Реtеr Dаvіd Ѕсhіff

: Реtеr Dаvіd Ѕсhіff Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Реtеr Ѕсhіff

Реtеr Ѕсhіff Віrth Рlасе: Nеw Наvеn, Соnnесtісut, U.Ѕ

Nеw Наvеn, Соnnесtісut, U.Ѕ Dаtе Оf Віrth: Маrсh 23, 1963

Маrсh 23, 1963 Peter Schiff age: 58 уеаrѕ оld (As of 2021)

58 уеаrѕ оld (As of 2021) Неіght : 174 сm, 5′ 8″

: 174 сm, 5′ 8″ Wеіght: 85 Кg, 187 lbѕ

85 Кg, 187 lbѕ Еуе Соlоur: Вluе

Вluе Наіr Соlоur: Grеу

Grеу Peter Schiff's parents nаmе: Fаthеr – Іrwіn Ѕсhіff, Моthеr – Еllеn Ѕсhіff

Fаthеr – Іrwіn Ѕсhіff, Моthеr – Еllеn Ѕсhіff Ѕіblіngѕ: Аndrеw Ѕсhіff (brоthеr)

Аndrеw Ѕсhіff (brоthеr) Peter Schiff's daughter : Ѕреnсеr Ѕсhіff

: Ѕреnсеr Ѕсhіff Ѕсhооl: Веvеrlу Ніllѕ Ніgh Ѕсhооl

Веvеrlу Ніllѕ Ніgh Ѕсhооl Соllеgе: Unіvеrѕіtу оf Саlіfоrnіа

Unіvеrѕіtу оf Саlіfоrnіа Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Zоdіас Ѕіgn : Аrіеѕ

: Аrіеѕ Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Маrrіеd Wіfе Nаmе: Lаurеn Ѕсhіff

Lаurеn Ѕсhіff Сhіldrеn Nаmе: Рrеѕtоn, Ѕреnсеr

Рrеѕtоn, Ѕреnсеr Peter Schiff party : Republican Party

: Republican Party Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Fіnаnсіаl аnаlуѕt, есоnоmіѕt, buѕіnеѕѕmаn, ѕtосk brоkеr

Fіnаnсіаl аnаlуѕt, есоnоmіѕt, buѕіnеѕѕmаn, ѕtосk brоkеr Nеt Wоrth: $80 mіllіоn

Early life

How old is Peter Schiff?

Peter was born to a middle-class Jewish family in New Haven, Connecticut, on March 23, 1963. He is 58 years as of 2021. His father, Irvin, served in the US Army during World War II. He died in federal prison in October 2015 while serving a sentence of 13 years for tax evasion.

His parents divorced when he was a young boy, which prompted them to move from Connecticut to Manhattan to Florida and finally settle in Southern California with his mother and brother Andrew.

Peter Schiff education

Peter attended Beverly Hills High School in California. Subsequently, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1987 with a Bachelor's degree in finance and accounting. Besides, he credits his father for introducing him to the Austrian School of economic thought.

Peter Schiff's wife

Peter likes to maintain his family life private. He is married to one beautiful Lauren Schiff, and together they have sired two children, Spencer and Preston. Peter resides in Puerto Rico together with his family.

Peter Schiff financial career

He started his career as a financial consultant at Shearson Lehman Brothers brokerage. After working for several years, he acquired the necessary skills for brokerage, and that saw him join hands with a partner to establish a small brokerage firm in 1980. He then renamed the company to Euro Pacific Capital, based in California. The company has over 15,000 clients, hundreds of employees and numerous offices nationwide in Westport, Connecticut.

He started as a stockbroker, and he rose ranks to establish various financial establishments, including a brokerage firm and bank. His investment strategy is unique as it focuses on long-term wealth savings, emphasising emerging market and commodity-focused investments.

He is the CEO and founder of the Euro Pacific Bank, which operates on a full reverse basis and is licensed in St Vincent and the Grenadines. He also founded the Euro Pacific Asset Management to manage mutual funds of his clients in the global market with a long term investment perspective.

Peter Schiff Bitcoin

Peter is among the few libertarians who show no interest in Bitcoin, and as such he has earned the nickname Bitcoin skeptic. According to him, Bitcoin has no intrinsic value, and its value cannot be compared to that of gold or other valuable metals. He claims it is more of a payment method than a currency, which should hold its value.

Peter Schiff movies and tv shows

Peter has not been featured in any movie. However, he has his radio and TV shows and runs a video blog on financial matters. Schiff is also the principal host of his radio show called The Peter Schiff Show. In addition, he frequently appears on CNBC and Fox News as an expert commentator on the US economy and wrote several books. Besides, he runs a daily magazine that focuses on the prices of precious metals.

Peter Schiff books

Crash Proof 2.0: How to Profit from the Economic Collapse

The Little Book of Bull Moves in Bear Markets

How an Economy Grows and Why it Crashes

The Real Crash: America's Coming Bankruptcy

The Little Book of Bull Moves in Bear Markets: How to Keep your Portfolio Up When the Market is Down

The Real Crash: America's Coming Bankruptcy – How to Save Yourself and Your Country

Net worth

His vast business and financial knowledge has made him amass vast wealth. In 2011 Peter Schiff was listed as one of the Who's Who of Wall Street. As of 2021, he has a whopping net worth of more than $80 million. The majority of his income comes from his established companies. Peter Schiff's podcast has also contributed to his great fortune. Additionally, he has written some of the best-selling books, adding to his vast wealth.

Above is everything you would love to know about Peter Schiff's net worth, age, and family, among others. His expertise in financial matters and economic theory has made him a sought after speaker and analyst at various forums. His views and predictions have been aired across the spectrum of media, including the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Al Jazeera, and Washington Post.

