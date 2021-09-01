Douglas McMillon is the CEO of the second-largest American e-commerce store and one of the most popular retail outlets, Walmart. He runs the successful PRIDE campaign supporting LGBTQ workers' rights and is generally known for treating all of his staff with integrity. Seeing as he started his Walmart career as a packer at minimum wage, Doug, of all people, know: it's not about where you come from; it's what you do with it that counts. Read on with Briefly.co.za for more insight into this success story.

Doug McMillion has spent over 30 years working for Walmart. Photo: @dougmcmillon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Hard work, dedication, and his ability to think outside of the box are what got Douglas recognised as someone destined for more extraordinary things. He started working at Walmart to pay for university but got bit by the retail bug and has worked as a full-time employee there since 1992. Find out the details on how he worked his way up the corporate ladder. Doug McMillon's profile

Full name: Carl Douglas McMillon

Carl Douglas McMillon Nickname: Doug

Doug Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Date of birth: 17 October 1966

17 October 1966 Zodiac: Libra

Libra Doug McMillon's age: 54 in 2021

54 in 2021 Current residence: Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Arkansas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Doug McMillon's wife: Shelley

Shelley Children: Blake and Spencer

Blake and Spencer Parents : Morris and Laura

: Morris and Laura Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 80 kg

80 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Doug McMillon's education: University of Arkansas '89 and the University of Tulsa '91

University of Arkansas '89 and the University of Tulsa '91 Occupation: Businessman and CEO of Walmart

Businessman and CEO of Doug McMillon's salary: $22 million salary in 2021

$22 million salary in 2021 Net worth: $120 million in September 2021

$120 million in September 2021 Instagram: @dougmcmillon

@dougmcmillon Doug McMillon's Facebook:

Doug McMillon's email: doug.mcmillon@wal-mart.com

Geena Davis and Doug McMillion at the 5th Annual Bentonville Film Festival in 2019 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Doug McMillon's Profile

Raised in Arkansas by his dentist dad, Morris, and mother, Laura, Douglas was the eldest of three siblings. He worked at Walmart as a teenager to help pay for his University tuition fees. After graduating from the Universities of Arkansas and Tulsa, he earned his bachelor's degree ('89) and MBA ('91).

How old is Doug McMillon? In 2021 he will celebrate his 55th birthday on the 17th of October. He is currently married to Shelly, who is a board member of the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. The couple has two sons together named Blake and Spencer.

Doug McMillon's house

Where does Doug McMillon live? His extravagant home is in Bentonville, Arkansas, which he shares with his wife, Shelley, and two children, Blake and Spencer. Doug McMillon's home is an 8,200 square-foot luxury property that includes a swimming pool, basketball court, and 41 acres of land.

In 2018, Doug McMillion put up a challenge to all his stores: Sell more @hotwheelsofficial single packs than anyone else, and I’ll visit your store and wash your car. Photo: @dougmcmillon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Douglas was honoured to be named CEO and Chairman of Walmart in 2014, who has been working at Walmart for over thirty years. This accomplished businessman began his career at Walmart as a teenager, offloading delivery trucks for minimum wage.

Within Walmart, he has worked as a buyer in the food, garment, and crafts sectors and a divisional merchandising manager in the home furnishings and babies and toddlers industries. He began his career as a general merchandising manager at Sam's Club (Walmart's wholesale shop). He rose through the ranks to become a Senior Vice President, where he was in charge of toys, electronics, sports goods, and other items.

With Doug McMillon's leadership style, the company increased their international sales and included more small businesses in their product lines, which helped him surpass Bill Simon for the CEO title.

An aerial view of the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, 2019. Photo: @dougmcmillon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is Doug McMillon leaving Walmart?

We have no reason to believe that Douglas will be stepping down as the CEO of Walmart. However, Marc Lore, the head of e-commerce, has resigned since his five-year contract expired. Lore significantly impacted Walmart's online business, helping the company overtake e-Bay in online sales and making Walmart the second largest e-commerce store in 2021 with an increase of sales by 79%.

TikTok Inc: 2020–PRESENT

2020–PRESENT Business Roundtable (Chairman): 2020–PRESENT

2020–PRESENT Walmart Inc: 2018–PRESENT

2018–PRESENT US-China Business Council: 2015–PRESENT

2015–PRESENT Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Inc

Wal-Mart de Mexico Sab de CV: 2009–2013

2009–2013 Massmart Holdings Ltd: 2011–2012

2011–2012 Consumer Goods Forum

President's Strategic & Policy Forum

Doug McMillion visits the El Paso store in 2019. Photo: @dougmcmillon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Walmart and LGBTQ

This successful American retail store has ranked 6th on Diversity Inc.'s list of top LGBTQ supporting companies of the US, and the firm was named the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in 2021. Douglas makes an extra effort every Pride Month to emphasise the inclusive values of the company.

"I’ve held a leadership role in our associate resource group, Walmart PRIDE, since it was founded 11 years ago. PRIDE stands for Promoting Respect, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and is an associate resource group for all associates (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight allies) that aims to make Walmart the most diverse, inclusive company it can be. I think it’s working."

Doug McMillion at the front-lines in Walmart on Black Friday 2019. Photo: @dougmcmillon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

How much is Doug McMillon worth?

Douglas earns a salary of $4.8 million, and In September 2021, he has an estimated net worth of $120 million. In 2015 alone, it has been recorded that the Walmart CEO has made over $21.8 million in compensation.

How do I email Doug McMillon?

If you need to contact the CEO of one of America's top retail stores, Walmart, you can send an e-mail to:

doug.mcmillon@wal-mart.com

Alternatively, you can visit the website for information regarding each specific department within the Walmart franchise.

Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. Photo by Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

Doug McMillion is the perfect example of how hard work pays off, as he literally worked his way up from a minimum-wage packer to a multi-millionaire company CEO. From his down-to-earth attitude when dealing with employees to his out-of-the-box ideas for product line expansion, Doug has become a highly accomplished businessman.

