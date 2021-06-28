Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo, taking to social media, opened a can of worms and ignited a debate as he shared his views around racism and classism in the LGBTQI+ community

Mhlongo detailed how he has observed the dynamics playing out in different settings and how these separate a specific racial group from others

The Metro FM radio show contributor zoned in on everything from the committees organising Pride marches to the places where they are held as he unpacked his point of view

The question of classism and racism in the queer community in Mzansi is hot on the lips of many after a controversial Instagram post by media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

As the world celebrates Pride Month, the personality took it upon himself to spew important thoughts about what he termed "racism and classism" in the gay community in South Africa, according to local celebrity news website Zalebs.

Somizi Mhlongo has come out firing after stating that racism and classism are deeply entrenched in the country's LGBTQI+ community. Image: Sharon Seretlo, Misha Jordaan/ Gallo Images.

Among several points made by the Idols SA judge, he touched on the lack of unity among homosexual people because they are driven by race. He went on to share his experiences from participating in pride marches in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"I have always had an issue with this Joburg Pride and Cape Town Pride ... I find it not to be inclusive at all. From the outside, it looks inclusive because when we march there are blacks, whites ... but deep down there isn’t inclusivity," opined Somizi.

"You look at the committees that run Pride, you look at the locations that host the Pride, they are where it will be suitable for white queer people to be comfortable," he continued in an accusing tone.

On the subject of classism, Somizi said he is shocked by the obvious disparity.

Classism in the LGBTQI+ community apparent, not all are accommodated

"There are gay men that think they sh*t ice-cream. They think gays from the hood are low-class, cheap and [that] those who don't wear couture are uneducated dumb," added Somizi impassioned.

"When they walk into the club they have their own little corner and they look down on homosexuals who are attacked and stabbed in the hood, beaten to the pulp and say they deserve it because they go to cheap taverns.

"I happen to be on both ends because I grew up in Orlando East ... so I know both ends. It needs to stop."

Evidently, the drag extraordinaire's video touched a lot of people with many queer followers sharing their own experiences on the social ills. One follower wrote:

"I don't think racism/ classism is only experienced in the LGBTIQ+ community, even heterosexuals experience that as well. Most peeps are not open-minded; lack of compassion and empathy towards others."

Another user wrote:

"Yoh Somizi, I was emphasising the thing of classism which actually breaks my heart – that one can undermine someone's background? But, anyway, looking down on someone just because they have less than you ... the same thing is happening with everyone [else], even people who are not gay."

Somizi has opened a can of worms with his views on the subject while inspiring important conversation. His thoughts have also ignited huge social debate as people attempt to make sense of the country's colourful and volatile social and economic landscape.

