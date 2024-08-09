Global site navigation

Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Hungry Lion is a fast-food chain that offers delicious food at affordable prices. Considered 'Africa's best-loved chicken brand,' it focuses on fried chicken and related meals and offers other options for those looking for something different. Here, we discuss the Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024.

Hungry lion menu 2024
The Hungry Lion is a fried chicken establishment. Photo: Hungry Lion Eloff Street on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

The franchise began as a small eatery in 1997. Soon, the brand branched out into countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Swaziland, Angola, and Botswana. Hungry Lion's fried chicken and other delicious meal offerings have made them a local favourite in the respective countries that support the brand.

The Hungry Lion menu showcases something for everyone, from hearty meals with various pieces of chicken or burgers to lighter sides for those looking for a quick bite. The Hungry Lion prices make the franchise a strong competitor for similar fast food chains.

Hungry Lion menu and prices

What tasty meals does Hungry Lion offer, and how much does each option cost? Here is the Hungry Lion menu and prices as of 2024:

Hungry Lion chicken menu

Hungry Lion's main attraction is its fried chicken menu, which offers several options.

MealPrice
Big value mealR32,90
The big oneR32,90
Double takeR36,90
FOMO for oneR36,90
Snack packR39,90
Big bite 2R39,90
King crunch meal (available until 11h00)R39,90
Hungry Lion mixR41,90
Big bite 3R59,90
Big bite feastR64,90

Hungry Lion burger menu

Hungry Lion Burgers offer varied chicken burger options in sizes suitable for all appetites. Here are your options.

MealPrice
Dixie burgerR21,90
Dixie cheeseburgerR22,90
Double dixie burgerR29,90
Double dixie cheeseburgerR31,90
Munch burgerR26,90
Double munch burgerR42,90
Munch mealR44,90
Double munch burger mealR64,90
Big bossR29,90
Big boss cheeseR34,90
Double big boss burgerR49,90
Big boss mealR54,90
Big boss cheese mealR59,90
Double big boss burger mealR74,90
Triple big boss burgerR64,90
Triple big boss mealR89,90

Hungry Lion Burger
The franchise sells fried chicken, chicken burgers, and wings. Photo: @hungrylionsa on Instagram (modified by author)
Winglets menu

No fried chicken restaurant is complete without a range of wings to add to your meal or have as a standalone snack. Here are the winglet options on the food chain's menu.

MealPrice
4 zamba spicy wingletsR32,90
Zamba wing-itR36,90
7 zamba spicy wingletsR52,90
Zamba wing comboR59,90

Extras menu

Finish off your meal or on-the-go snack with some delicious added extras. Here are some of your options.

ExtraPrice
Tangy tomato dippaR4,90
BBA dippaR4,90
Spicy zamba dippaR4,90
Wing hot sauceR4,90
Dixie rollR9,90
Mini loafR10,90
Mash and gravy R13,90
ColeslawR13,90
Regular chipsR20,90
Large chipsR23,90
Extra large chipsR32,90

Sweet treats menu

Are you craving something sweet? Satisfy your sugar cravings with one of the following sweet treats available.

Sweet treatPrice
Vanilla coneR6,90
King-sized coneR9,90
Vanilla sundaeR9,90
Chocolate dipR11,90
Caramel dipR11,90
Choc syrup sundaeR14,90
Toffee syrup sundaeR14,90
Caramel syrup sundaeR14,90
Chocolate dipped sundaeR14,90
King-sized vanilla sundaeR14,90
Bar One and cookiesR16,90
Unicorn sundaeR19,90
Fruity sundaeR19,90
Mint tart sundaeR24,90

Meals for sharing

The fast food establishment also offers value-for-money options for those who want to share meals. The following options are given on this side of the Hungry Lion menu.

Hungry Lion wings prices
Hungry Lion’s wings start from R32,90. Photo: @hungrylionsa on Instagram (modified by author)
Hungry Lion specials

For those who want to share their meal with a loved one, the local food establishment offers some daily specials. Here are your choices at the local restaurant.

MealPrice
Tuesday two: 2x big bite 2sR69,00
Wing Wednesday (20 wings)R95,00
Wing Wednesday (30 wings)R125,00
Wing Wednesday (40 wings)R165,00
Thursday buckets (7 pieces)R115,00
Thursday buckets (9 pieces)R135,00
Thursday buckets (15 pieces)R215,00
Thursday buckets (21 pieces)R275,00
Thursday buckets (variety 12 pieces)R149,00
Thursday buckets (variety 20 pieces)R189,00
Thursday buckets (variety 26 pieces)R229,00

Family meals menu

Share a hearty meal with family and friends with these delicious food options. Here are all the available family meals.

MealPrice
4-piece mealR75,00
King comboR79,00
Mega mealR119,00
Festive feastR159,00
Party mealR179,00
Jumbo mealR199,00
King's feastR249,00

Winglets menu

The sharing option includes delicious winglets to share and indulge in. You can choose from any one of the following choices.

MealPrice
12 zamba spicy wingletsR89,00
Spicy bonanzaR99,00
Zamba wing feastR99,00
20 zamba spicy wingletsR129,00
30 zamba spicy wingletsR169,00
40 zamba spicy wingletsR209,00

Buckets menu

Satisfy your fried chicken craving with a delectable bucket to share. Here are the Hungry Lion bucket prices.

MealPrice
7 piece bucketR125,00
9 piece bucketR145,00
12-piece variety bucketR159,00
20-piece variety bucketR199,00
15 piece bucketR225,00
26-piece variety bucketR249,00
21 piece bucketR295,00

Other interesting information

Now that you know what delicious food you can get at the beloved local eatery, what other essential information is there to know? Here are some commonly asked questions by patrons.

Who is Hungry Lion owned by?

According to Africa Outlook Magazine, Hungry Lion was originally part of the Shoprite Group. The brand is now an independent food chain.

Is Hungry Lion Halaal or not?

According to Freshworks, all South Africa, Lesotho, and Namibia stores are Halaal. Other stores within countries are not listed as Halaal, so you are advised to contact your chosen Hungry Lion franchise to confirm whether or not they are Halaal.

Is Hungry Lion a South African franchise?

Hungry Lion originated in South Africa as part of the Shoprite group. It first opened with a small store in Eikestad Mall within the student town of Stellenbosch. However, the franchise has since expanded into other African countries.

The Hungry Lion menu and prices show that the franchise offers affordable, delicious fried chicken and chicken meals locally and in other African countries. Visit a Hungry Lion near you to get your hands on delicious food at competitive prices.

