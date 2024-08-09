Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Hungry Lion is a fast-food chain that offers delicious food at affordable prices. Considered 'Africa's best-loved chicken brand,' it focuses on fried chicken and related meals and offers other options for those looking for something different. Here, we discuss the Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024.
- Hungry Lion menu and prices
- Meals for sharing
The franchise began as a small eatery in 1997. Soon, the brand branched out into countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Swaziland, Angola, and Botswana. Hungry Lion's fried chicken and other delicious meal offerings have made them a local favourite in the respective countries that support the brand.
The Hungry Lion menu showcases something for everyone, from hearty meals with various pieces of chicken or burgers to lighter sides for those looking for a quick bite. The Hungry Lion prices make the franchise a strong competitor for similar fast food chains.
Hungry Lion menu and prices
What tasty meals does Hungry Lion offer, and how much does each option cost? Here is the Hungry Lion menu and prices as of 2024:
Hungry Lion chicken menu
Hungry Lion's main attraction is its fried chicken menu, which offers several options.
|Meal
|Price
|Big value meal
|R32,90
|The big one
|R32,90
|Double take
|R36,90
|FOMO for one
|R36,90
|Snack pack
|R39,90
|Big bite 2
|R39,90
|King crunch meal (available until 11h00)
|R39,90
|Hungry Lion mix
|R41,90
|Big bite 3
|R59,90
|Big bite feast
|R64,90
Hungry Lion burger menu
Hungry Lion Burgers offer varied chicken burger options in sizes suitable for all appetites. Here are your options.
|Meal
|Price
|Dixie burger
|R21,90
|Dixie cheeseburger
|R22,90
|Double dixie burger
|R29,90
|Double dixie cheeseburger
|R31,90
|Munch burger
|R26,90
|Double munch burger
|R42,90
|Munch meal
|R44,90
|Double munch burger meal
|R64,90
|Big boss
|R29,90
|Big boss cheese
|R34,90
|Double big boss burger
|R49,90
|Big boss meal
|R54,90
|Big boss cheese meal
|R59,90
|Double big boss burger meal
|R74,90
|Triple big boss burger
|R64,90
|Triple big boss meal
|R89,90
Winglets menu
No fried chicken restaurant is complete without a range of wings to add to your meal or have as a standalone snack. Here are the winglet options on the food chain's menu.
|Meal
|Price
|4 zamba spicy winglets
|R32,90
|Zamba wing-it
|R36,90
|7 zamba spicy winglets
|R52,90
|Zamba wing combo
|R59,90
Extras menu
Finish off your meal or on-the-go snack with some delicious added extras. Here are some of your options.
|Extra
|Price
|Tangy tomato dippa
|R4,90
|BBA dippa
|R4,90
|Spicy zamba dippa
|R4,90
|Wing hot sauce
|R4,90
|Dixie roll
|R9,90
|Mini loaf
|R10,90
|Mash and gravy
|R13,90
|Coleslaw
|R13,90
|Regular chips
|R20,90
|Large chips
|R23,90
|Extra large chips
|R32,90
Sweet treats menu
Are you craving something sweet? Satisfy your sugar cravings with one of the following sweet treats available.
|Sweet treat
|Price
|Vanilla cone
|R6,90
|King-sized cone
|R9,90
|Vanilla sundae
|R9,90
|Chocolate dip
|R11,90
|Caramel dip
|R11,90
|Choc syrup sundae
|R14,90
|Toffee syrup sundae
|R14,90
|Caramel syrup sundae
|R14,90
|Chocolate dipped sundae
|R14,90
|King-sized vanilla sundae
|R14,90
|Bar One and cookies
|R16,90
|Unicorn sundae
|R19,90
|Fruity sundae
|R19,90
|Mint tart sundae
|R24,90
Meals for sharing
The fast food establishment also offers value-for-money options for those who want to share meals. The following options are given on this side of the Hungry Lion menu.
Hungry Lion specials
For those who want to share their meal with a loved one, the local food establishment offers some daily specials. Here are your choices at the local restaurant.
|Meal
|Price
|Tuesday two: 2x big bite 2s
|R69,00
|Wing Wednesday (20 wings)
|R95,00
|Wing Wednesday (30 wings)
|R125,00
|Wing Wednesday (40 wings)
|R165,00
|Thursday buckets (7 pieces)
|R115,00
|Thursday buckets (9 pieces)
|R135,00
|Thursday buckets (15 pieces)
|R215,00
|Thursday buckets (21 pieces)
|R275,00
|Thursday buckets (variety 12 pieces)
|R149,00
|Thursday buckets (variety 20 pieces)
|R189,00
|Thursday buckets (variety 26 pieces)
|R229,00
Family meals menu
Share a hearty meal with family and friends with these delicious food options. Here are all the available family meals.
|Meal
|Price
|4-piece meal
|R75,00
|King combo
|R79,00
|Mega meal
|R119,00
|Festive feast
|R159,00
|Party meal
|R179,00
|Jumbo meal
|R199,00
|King's feast
|R249,00
Winglets menu
The sharing option includes delicious winglets to share and indulge in. You can choose from any one of the following choices.
|Meal
|Price
|12 zamba spicy winglets
|R89,00
|Spicy bonanza
|R99,00
|Zamba wing feast
|R99,00
|20 zamba spicy winglets
|R129,00
|30 zamba spicy winglets
|R169,00
|40 zamba spicy winglets
|R209,00
Buckets menu
Satisfy your fried chicken craving with a delectable bucket to share. Here are the Hungry Lion bucket prices.
|Meal
|Price
|7 piece bucket
|R125,00
|9 piece bucket
|R145,00
|12-piece variety bucket
|R159,00
|20-piece variety bucket
|R199,00
|15 piece bucket
|R225,00
|26-piece variety bucket
|R249,00
|21 piece bucket
|R295,00
Other interesting information
Now that you know what delicious food you can get at the beloved local eatery, what other essential information is there to know? Here are some commonly asked questions by patrons.
Who is Hungry Lion owned by?
According to Africa Outlook Magazine, Hungry Lion was originally part of the Shoprite Group. The brand is now an independent food chain.
Is Hungry Lion Halaal or not?
According to Freshworks, all South Africa, Lesotho, and Namibia stores are Halaal. Other stores within countries are not listed as Halaal, so you are advised to contact your chosen Hungry Lion franchise to confirm whether or not they are Halaal.
Is Hungry Lion a South African franchise?
Hungry Lion originated in South Africa as part of the Shoprite group. It first opened with a small store in Eikestad Mall within the student town of Stellenbosch. However, the franchise has since expanded into other African countries.
The Hungry Lion menu and prices show that the franchise offers affordable, delicious fried chicken and chicken meals locally and in other African countries. Visit a Hungry Lion near you to get your hands on delicious food at competitive prices.
