Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Hungry Lion is a fast-food chain that offers delicious food at affordable prices. Considered 'Africa's best-loved chicken brand,' it focuses on fried chicken and related meals and offers other options for those looking for something different. Here, we discuss the Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024.

The franchise began as a small eatery in 1997. Soon, the brand branched out into countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Swaziland, Angola, and Botswana. Hungry Lion's fried chicken and other delicious meal offerings have made them a local favourite in the respective countries that support the brand.

The Hungry Lion menu showcases something for everyone, from hearty meals with various pieces of chicken or burgers to lighter sides for those looking for a quick bite. The Hungry Lion prices make the franchise a strong competitor for similar fast food chains.

Hungry Lion menu and prices

What tasty meals does Hungry Lion offer, and how much does each option cost? Here is the Hungry Lion menu and prices as of 2024:

Hungry Lion chicken menu

Hungry Lion's main attraction is its fried chicken menu, which offers several options.

Meal Price Big value meal R32,90 The big one R32,90 Double take R36,90 FOMO for one R36,90 Snack pack R39,90 Big bite 2 R39,90 King crunch meal (available until 11h00) R39,90 Hungry Lion mix R41,90 Big bite 3 R59,90 Big bite feast R64,90

Hungry Lion burger menu

Hungry Lion Burgers offer varied chicken burger options in sizes suitable for all appetites. Here are your options.

Meal Price Dixie burger R21,90 Dixie cheeseburger R22,90 Double dixie burger R29,90 Double dixie cheeseburger R31,90 Munch burger R26,90 Double munch burger R42,90 Munch meal R44,90 Double munch burger meal R64,90 Big boss R29,90 Big boss cheese R34,90 Double big boss burger R49,90 Big boss meal R54,90 Big boss cheese meal R59,90 Double big boss burger meal R74,90 Triple big boss burger R64,90 Triple big boss meal R89,90

Winglets menu

No fried chicken restaurant is complete without a range of wings to add to your meal or have as a standalone snack. Here are the winglet options on the food chain's menu.

Meal Price 4 zamba spicy winglets R32,90 Zamba wing-it R36,90 7 zamba spicy winglets R52,90 Zamba wing combo R59,90

Extras menu

Finish off your meal or on-the-go snack with some delicious added extras. Here are some of your options.

Extra Price Tangy tomato dippa R4,90 BBA dippa R4,90 Spicy zamba dippa R4,90 Wing hot sauce R4,90 Dixie roll R9,90 Mini loaf R10,90 Mash and gravy R13,90 Coleslaw R13,90 Regular chips R20,90 Large chips R23,90 Extra large chips R32,90

Sweet treats menu

Are you craving something sweet? Satisfy your sugar cravings with one of the following sweet treats available.

Sweet treat Price Vanilla cone R6,90 King-sized cone R9,90 Vanilla sundae R9,90 Chocolate dip R11,90 Caramel dip R11,90 Choc syrup sundae R14,90 Toffee syrup sundae R14,90 Caramel syrup sundae R14,90 Chocolate dipped sundae R14,90 King-sized vanilla sundae R14,90 Bar One and cookies R16,90 Unicorn sundae R19,90 Fruity sundae R19,90 Mint tart sundae R24,90

Meals for sharing

The fast food establishment also offers value-for-money options for those who want to share meals. The following options are given on this side of the Hungry Lion menu.

Hungry Lion specials

For those who want to share their meal with a loved one, the local food establishment offers some daily specials. Here are your choices at the local restaurant.

Meal Price Tuesday two: 2x big bite 2s R69,00 Wing Wednesday (20 wings) R95,00 Wing Wednesday (30 wings) R125,00 Wing Wednesday (40 wings) R165,00 Thursday buckets (7 pieces) R115,00 Thursday buckets (9 pieces) R135,00 Thursday buckets (15 pieces) R215,00 Thursday buckets (21 pieces) R275,00 Thursday buckets (variety 12 pieces) R149,00 Thursday buckets (variety 20 pieces) R189,00 Thursday buckets (variety 26 pieces) R229,00

Family meals menu

Share a hearty meal with family and friends with these delicious food options. Here are all the available family meals.

Meal Price 4-piece meal R75,00 King combo R79,00 Mega meal R119,00 Festive feast R159,00 Party meal R179,00 Jumbo meal R199,00 King's feast R249,00

The sharing option includes delicious winglets to share and indulge in. You can choose from any one of the following choices.

Meal Price 12 zamba spicy winglets R89,00 Spicy bonanza R99,00 Zamba wing feast R99,00 20 zamba spicy winglets R129,00 30 zamba spicy winglets R169,00 40 zamba spicy winglets R209,00

Buckets menu

Satisfy your fried chicken craving with a delectable bucket to share. Here are the Hungry Lion bucket prices.

Meal Price 7 piece bucket R125,00 9 piece bucket R145,00 12-piece variety bucket R159,00 20-piece variety bucket R199,00 15 piece bucket R225,00 26-piece variety bucket R249,00 21 piece bucket R295,00

Other interesting information

Now that you know what delicious food you can get at the beloved local eatery, what other essential information is there to know? Here are some commonly asked questions by patrons.

Who is Hungry Lion owned by?

According to Africa Outlook Magazine, Hungry Lion was originally part of the Shoprite Group. The brand is now an independent food chain.

Is Hungry Lion Halaal or not?

According to Freshworks, all South Africa, Lesotho, and Namibia stores are Halaal. Other stores within countries are not listed as Halaal, so you are advised to contact your chosen Hungry Lion franchise to confirm whether or not they are Halaal.

Is Hungry Lion a South African franchise?

Hungry Lion originated in South Africa as part of the Shoprite group. It first opened with a small store in Eikestad Mall within the student town of Stellenbosch. However, the franchise has since expanded into other African countries.

The Hungry Lion menu and prices show that the franchise offers affordable, delicious fried chicken and chicken meals locally and in other African countries. Visit a Hungry Lion near you to get your hands on delicious food at competitive prices.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

