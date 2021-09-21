Horse racing is a unique sport that attracts many across the globe. But to make it happen, the horses have to be trained thoroughly for the competitions. One such person is Bob Baffert. Bob is an American racehorse trainer who trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner Justify. Besides, he has a remarkable training record, as explained more in this article. Again, you will get unique details about Bob Baffert's net worth and much more.

An American racehorse trainer who trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner, Justify.

Source: Instagram

How old is Bob Baffert? He was born on January 13, 1953, in Nogales, Arizona, United States of America. Therefore, he is 68 years as of 2021. He is celebrated as one of the most successful trainers in American horse racing history.

He notably trained American Pharoah and Justify, both of which won Triple Crown, where he held the record for most Kentucky Derby wins. Below is his full bio that includes Bob Baffert's net worth, age, spouse, profiles, and much more of Bob Baffert updates.

Воb Ваffеrt profiles

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Воb Ваffеrt

Воb Ваffеrt Full Nаmе: Rоbеrt А. Ваffеrt

Rоbеrt А. Ваffеrt Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Bob Baffert's age: 68 уеаrѕ оld

68 уеаrѕ оld Віrth Dаtе: Јаnuаrу 13, 1953

Јаnuаrу 13, 1953 Віrth Рlасе: Nоgаlеѕ, Аrіzоnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

Nоgаlеѕ, Аrіzоnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Неіght: 1.71 m

1.71 m Wеіght: 70 kg

70 kg Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd

Маrrіеd Ѕроuѕе: Јіll Ваffеrt

Јіll Ваffеrt Сhіldrеn: Ѕаvаnnаh, Воdе, Fоrеѕt, Тауlоr, Саnуоn

Ѕаvаnnаh, Воdе, Fоrеѕt, Тауlоr, Саnуоn Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Аmеrісаn rасеhоrѕе trаіnеr

Аmеrісаn rасеhоrѕе trаіnеr Bob Baffert equibase : Bob Baffert

: Bob Baffert Bob Baffert daughter: Savannah Baffert

Early life

One of the most successful trainers in American horse racing history.

Source: Instagram

He was born to Bill Baffert Sr., and his wife, Ellie. His family lived on a ranch, where they kept livestock. His father bought some Quarter Horses when Bob was ten years old. Bob used to race them around the farm on a dirt track.

Education

He joined the University of Arizona, where he studied animal sciences as part of the university’s Race Track Industry Program. He eventually graduated with a BD degree.

Bob Baffert wife

He has been happily married to Jill Moss since 2002. Jill is a celebrated TV reporter from Louisville. In 2004, they were blessed with their firstborn son, Bode, named after renowned skier Bode Miller. Bob and Jill first met in 1998 when she presented a Louisville morning TV show covering the Kentucky Derby.

However, Baffert first wife is Sherry, whom they split in 1999. They had four children named Forest, Canyon, Savannah, and Taylor.

Horse training career

He continued racing for fun until he hit 17 years of age that he started training professionally. At 17, he won his first official race at a legal track. By the time he was 20 years, he had perfected his art to train horses for other trainers.

Bob Baffert Kentucky derby

One of the most successful trainers in American horse racing history.

Source: Instagram

In the early 1980s, he moved to California to work at Los Alamitos Race Course. It was at this time that he started training Thoroughbreds. In 1997 and 1998, he trained the horses that won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. Thus, he made history as the first trainer to win both races back-to-back.

However, it was until 2015 that he trained American Pharoah that won the Triple Crown. So it had been 37 years since the previous Triple Crown Winner. Throughout his career, Bob Baffert horses have managed to win the Kentucky Derby five times and had 11 top-three finishes, the Preakness Stakes six times, and he won the Belmont Stakes twice with five top-three finishes.

In 2014, he joined hands with Kaleem Shah and won his first Breeder’s Cup Classic, racing with Bayern. He has also trained horses for the Zayat Stables and the Juddmonte Farms. He also trained Authentic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner.

Bob Baffert stables

One of his star horses, American Pharoah, now lives at a farm outside Kentucky, named Ashford Stud. Together with the wife, they often visit the horse and feed him organic carrots. He has established a horse farm with the objective of buying, training and caring for racehorses as if they belonged to him.

Awards and achievements

1997: Won the Big Sport of Turdom award

1997: Eclipse Award for an outstanding trainer for three consecutive years.

2010: Santa Anita Handicap.

2017: Kentucky victories

Philanthropic works

Together with his wife, Jill, they usually donate to many charities, especially after every win. For instance, they donated $50,000 each to the California Retirement Management Account (CARMA), THE Old Friends Equine, and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. All three are charitable programs that cater to retired racehorses.

Net worth

an American racehorse trainer who trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner, Justify.

Source: Instagram

How much is Bob Baffert worth? The American horse trainer has a net worth guesstimated at $30 million. He derives his wealth from his training profession and awards he has received over the years.

Bob Baffert training fee

How much does Bob Baffert make from horse training? A horse trainer generally gets paid $11.49 per hour. Typically, a horse trainer’s salary starts from $9.37 to $20.43 per hour. In the US, a horse trainer averagely makes $37,563.

Frequently asked questions

Below are questions asked about Bob and his horse training career. The info given is accurate, having been derived from credible sources. See them below!

How much does Bob Baffert make?

While pursuing a career as a jockey, his earnings were relatively minimal. It took him 12 years to earn $1 million in race prizes. However, he did not give up, as he would later make millions more in rewards and stud fees. To date, horses trained by Bob have earned hundreds of millions of dollars cumulatively.

Why does Bob Baffert wear dark glasses?

Well, he always wears dark glasses while going out. However, the main reason for wearing the glass is his allergy problems. In other words, he wears glasses to protect his eyes from dust.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Bob Baffert net worth, age, horse training career, and much more. Through the years, Bob has registered numerous significant stakes victories, earned a multitude of awards and received accolades galore. His success stems from his zeal to succeed and his knack for eliciting the very best that an equine athlete has to give.

